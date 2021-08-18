US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 93.075.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 66.77.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 164.31.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 18 ticks Lower and trading at 4439.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1789.80. Gold is 21 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher at this time with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes are out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/17/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/17/21

Bias

Yesterday we would have given the markets a Downside bias as the USD and the Bonds were up. I say would have because due to technical difficulties beyond our control, we didn't have an edition yesterday. The markets did not disappoint our Downside suggestion as the Dow dropped 282 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or MIxed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

All day yesterday on any news channel, all anyone kept talking about was the situation in Afghanistan, the fact that the Taliban has regained control of that country after the US and it's allies spent over a trillion dollars and 20 years trying to make that nation a democracy. This whole scenario from Day One was filled with folly. If anyone had examined history, that would tell you that the people who want democracy the most are those who were willing to fight for it. The United States was born from such a conflict, the French know this as well and even the British people disputed the "divine right" of kings such that the UK is a constitional monarchy. What will this scenario due to the United States? Well it won't make us look good in the eyes of the world and as such the markets nosedived yesterday. Will this continue? Only time will tell.