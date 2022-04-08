Market movers today
A quiet end to the week, with no key data releases or central bank speeches scheduled for today. Focus remains on the outlook for central bank policy tightening and further details on EU's next round of sanctions on Russia.
The 60 second overview
Advanced ECB rate hike expectations: We revise our ECB call slightly after the recent Governing Council (GC) comments, hawkish minutes (more below) and inflation surprises. We now look for a 25bp rate hike in both September and December 2022. Beyond that, we do not look for a prolonged hiking cycle into 2023 at the current stage as inflation falls back to target and Fed tightening will also have contributed to a significant tightening of financing conditions globally - thereby worsening the economic outlook, see more in our ECB Preview - Lagarde to bring September into play - we revise our ECB call, 8 April.
ECB minutes: The ECB minutes of the March meeting released yesterday were hawkish as also noted by rates markets. Concerns about second-round effects and unanchored inflation expectations seem to gain traction in the GC as the March minutes showed, with the hawks becoming increasingly vocal about the risk of a wage-price spiral if monetary policy did not act in a timely manner. The minutes show that the ECB do not see stagflation, but call it slowflation. Already in March, a large number of GC members thought that the persistently high inflation rates called for further steps towards monetary policy normalisation, as the three forward guidance conditions for interest rates increases had either already been met or were very close to being met. Similarly to the Fed, the uncertain economic outlook following Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the main factor leading the GC to refrain from a more accelerated policy tightening at the current stage, with lingering doubts about the role of temporary, pandemic-related factors and the indirect effects of higher energy prices.
Fed: Fed's Bullard was confirming his general hawkish views by favouring that the 'committee to get to 3-3.25% on the policy rate in the second half of this year', hence above their own perceived neutral rate. He would also support a 50bp rate hike in May. Markets are currently pricing in another 215bp worth of rate hikes this year.
Equities: Global equities flat yesterday after a rollercoaster session in both US and Europe. While US ended close to day high, Europe ended close to day low. Hence no surprise to see European futures stronger than the US futures this morning. Defensives in another massive outperformance yesterday as investors are not willing to go into bonds but at the same time too worried about the economic outlook to buy cyclicality. Value outperformed growth for the third day in a row as yields drifted higher. In US yesterday Dow +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.1%, Russell 2000 -0.4%. Asian markets are mostly higher this morning with China underperforming as Covid and weak macro data are pressuring relative performance.
FI: European rates traded mostly sideways until the release of surprisingly hawkish ECB minutes covering the March meeting, which sent German yields some 6bp higher, before some retracement was observed. The intra-euro area spreads moves were relatively benign in this regard and ended broadly unchanged on the day. The European curves pivoted around the 5-10y point which has been relatively exposed recently to changes in economic outlook and to policy signals. The clear underperformer of EGB spreads was France which ahead of Sunday's first round French election had a poll putting Le Pen ahead of Macron in a head-to-head second round election on the 24 of April. A Le Pen victory would send EGB spreads wider to Germany on outlook of a stall to further EU integration to which Macron has generally been a wide supporter.
FX: A hawkish ECB may be a mild positive for EUR/USD on the day of the upcoming ECB meeting but not a long-term game changer for our view of spot going towards 1.05. For EUR/CHF, FX currency reserves data out yesterday suggested no signs of SNB intervention.
Credit: Sluggish market sentiment on Thursday carried over to credit, which saw a slight widening in the synthetic Investment Grade and High Yield indices. Itraxx main widened 0.9bp to close at 76.6bp, while Xover was 6.0bp wider, closing the day at 365.5bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.0850 as US dollar aims for the skies
EUR/USD is heading lower towards 1.0850, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher alongside the Treasury yields on the hawkish Fed outlook. The risk-off trading on global stocks also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fed/ECB policy divergence remains in play.
GBP/USD eyes monthly lows at 1.3050 amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets
GBP/USD is closing in on the monthly lows of 1.3050 on the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. Focus shifts to the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields Premium
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.