US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.440.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 68.93.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 163.11.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 4530.75.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1817.90. Gold is 19 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Aussie and Singapore exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher except the London exchange which is down fractionally.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Revised Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is not Major.

Revised Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. Not Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 1PM. This is Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 9/1/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/1/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Crude were pointed Lower Wednesday morning and that usually reflects an Upside day. The market had other ideas although two of the three major indices closed Higher. The Dow dropped 48 points but the S&P and Nasdaq did close in positive territory. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets initially rose Higher when it opened at 9:30 AM EST. However, by 10 AM we saw a different scenario as markets dived into negative territory. The ADP Non-Farm Employment numbers was released at 8:15 and it showed a less than stellar report as the estimate was for 640,000 but it came in at 374,000. This did not rest well with the markets and the Dow in particular which was teh only index to close in negative territory. Today we have a mini tsunami in terms of economic reports as we have 9 today, most of which are major.