The October ADP survey is expected to show the private sector added 650K jobs.

US Presidential election results will likely overshadow employment data.

USD to trade as safe-haven and will likely fall on good news.

The ADP Employment survey on private jobs creation will be out this Wednesday. The report is expected to show a modest 650K gain in October, below the 749K from September. Data from the crucial sector may have a limited impact on the market as the focus will be on the presidential election result.

Election’s result to overshadow employment data

It’s highly unlikely that the next US president will be announced on Wednesday, as several states have already announced that counting mail-in ballots may take some time. Election-related headlines will likely overshadow macroeconomic figures until a winner is defined.

As for the US employment situation, the country has been recovering positions after the pandemic collapse from March and April, although the pace of such recovery has slowed. In September, the US Nonfarm Payroll report showed that the country added 661 jobs, down from 1.49M in August. As for the ADP survey, it reported 749K in September, and 481K in August.

On a positive note, weekly unemployment claims have been below 800K for the last couple of weeks, hinting a stronger reading for October.

Dollar’s possible scenarios

The ADP survey needs to post a big divergence from the anticipated 650K to have an effect on the greenback, which anyway may be temporal. The American currency may come under pressure on good news, particularly if equities plunged with the election outcome and change course with an upbeat report. The opposite scenario is also valid, as a dismal report could fuel risk-aversion and result in USD gains.

As for the EUR/USD pair, its bullish potential has been limited by the European Central Bank, as policymakers anticipated a rough Q4 and more easing coming in December. The pair may gain on elections’ turmoil, but once the dust settles, it will likely resume its bearish path.