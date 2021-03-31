US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 93.150.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.24.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 155.00.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Lower and trading at 3947.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1686.10. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower (fractionally) and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. The markets traded Lower as the Dow fell by 104 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we didn't witness any indication of Market Correlation hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. Kindly be aware that a Mixed or Neutral bias means the markets could go in any direction and often does. Yesterday the markets clamored to the downside. Today we have ADP Employment Change which is a precursor to Friday's Non Farm Payroll Report as well as Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales. Perhaps these reports can stimulate the markets to the Upside but as in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.