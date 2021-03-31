US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 93.150.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.24.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 155.00.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Lower and trading at 3947.00.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1686.10. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower (fractionally) and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. The markets traded Lower as the Dow fell by 104 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't witness any indication of Market Correlation hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. Kindly be aware that a Mixed or Neutral bias means the markets could go in any direction and often does. Yesterday the markets clamored to the downside. Today we have ADP Employment Change which is a precursor to Friday's Non Farm Payroll Report as well as Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales. Perhaps these reports can stimulate the markets to the Upside but as in all things, only time will tell.