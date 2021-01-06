Private payrolls expected to add just 88,000 workers.

ADP's figures correlate with the national Nonfarm Payrolls.

The lockdown in California has undermined the labor market recovery.

Private sector job creation is forecast to slip to its lowest level of the recovery as pandemic restrictions in California, the country's largest economy, overshadow growth in the rest of the nation.

The payrolls for clients of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) are forecast to rise by just 88,000 in December, less than a third of the 307,000 gain in November and the smallest addition of the recovery.

ADP Employment Change

Through November about half, 9.9 million of the 19.7 million workers furloughed or fired by the 500,00 firms that use ADP's payrolls services, had been rehired. That is comparable to the national figures of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), where the return rate on the 22.16 million job losses is about 56%.

December's NFP number will be released on Friday and it is projected to rise by 100,000, less than half the 245,000 gain in November, with both months being the weakest of the recovery.

Initial Jobless Claims

Unemployment filings have been signaling trouble in the labor market for two months.

In November the jump to 787,000 in the third week after the month had opened at 711,000 raised concerns that job replacement was slowing. The immediate fear was allayed in the final week of the month as claims dropped to 716,000 but the relief was short. In December unemployment requests averaged 837,00, 97,000 more than the previous month. Initial claims are predicted to be virtually unchanged in the week ending January 1 at 833,000 when reported this Thursday.

Initial Jobless Claims

California and US growth

California is under the strictest economic and socialization restrictions in the country as it attempts to control the worst US outbreak of the pandemic. The closure regulations have sharply curtailed the recovery in California's economy and the impact carries through to the national statistics.

Estimated US GDP in the fourth quarter from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model has dropped from 11.3% annualized on December 15 to 8.9% on January 5.

Conclusion and the dollar

The ADP numbers are the precursor to the national figures of the Labor Department's Employment Situation Report, better known as Nonfarm Payrolls.

Labor statistics have become the most important vector for the US economy and the dollar. The rise in unemployment claims in December was the major factor in the the dollar's fall in the month. At the moment the prospect for the dollar is a straightforward measure of the direction of the US labor market.

The Homeworking Revolution: Change accelerates for business, real estate and stock markets