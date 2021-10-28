In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes expert trader Adam Button to take a look ahead at November and what it might look like. Adam talks about the bullish trend in energy and copper due to underinvestment. The seasonals in November are Higher for USDJPY. Adam says the next 30 days are going to be the best buying opportunity in Gold that could be held into January-February.
