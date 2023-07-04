This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
AUD/USD prods four-day uptrend near 0.6700 on mixed Aussie data, China news, Fed Minutes eyed
AUD/USD justifies risk-barometer status as it pauses the four-day winning streak while making rounds to 0.6690 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair takes clues from the risk-negative headlines surrounding China and mixed data from home.
EUR/USD slides beneath 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0880 as it braces for further downside amid fears of upbeat US Dollar and softer Euro prices amid early Wednesday. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s downside performance could be the fears of softer German export data, as well as mixed sentiment.
Gold bulls flex muscles ahead of Fed Minutes, $1,950 eyed
Gold lacks upside momentum after posting a four-day winning streak, making rounds to $1,925. The XAU/USD takes clues from the latest challenges to sentiment, emanating from fears of a trade war between the United States and China, as well as the concerns surrounding the global recession.
Bitcoin price could display a fresh increase as Jim Cramer warns against investing in BTC
Bitcoin price has been trading with a bullish bias, rising around 25% since mid-June. The king of crypto had been looking for a proper catalyst to fuel a continued uptrend, and American Television Personality and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, could be it.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.