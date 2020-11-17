We anticipate the changeover in the demand/supply balance for GBPUSD to be around 1.3330 within the next days with selling pressures already starting at 1.3290 possibly. On the opposite side and thinking mid-term, the pair could arrive at the 1.2740 to 1.2630 floor, at the September low levels.
In the USDCAD, bulls could show renewed commitment should the pair drop to 1.3030, to target the 1.3400 figure in the following weeks.
The EUR against the USD is on the way to show one more assault to the 1.2000 highs where offerees could become a bit more aggressively selling and curtail the speed of advance. Selling interest in this area could target 1.1670 again.
The Swissy appears to be in a structural base when observing longer-term charts, with a downward bias into 0.8740 where buyers could keep the bears on their toes. Once at this level, a reversal may be at hand towards the 0.8900 figure.
The currently levitating NZDUSD is entering a sellable zone above 0.6900 which could take the cross back to the 0.6620, the first of several key supports where buyers could try their luck.
At a similar juncture, the AUDUSD could still extend to 0.7380 where selling interest could take the pair down to 0.7100 to start with.
Against the USD, the JPY is sellable below 104.00 eyeing the 101.20 support as the next potential target.
See our price expectations for longer-term forecasts at the weekly FX Poll.
For more actionable levels, become a member of the FXS Signals group!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.