We anticipate the changeover in the demand/supply balance for GBPUSD to be around 1.3330 within the next days with selling pressures already starting at 1.3290 possibly. On the opposite side and thinking mid-term, the pair could arrive at the 1.2740 to 1.2630 floor, at the September low levels.

In the USDCAD, bulls could show renewed commitment should the pair drop to 1.3030, to target the 1.3400 figure in the following weeks.

The EUR against the USD is on the way to show one more assault to the 1.2000 highs where offerees could become a bit more aggressively selling and curtail the speed of advance. Selling interest in this area could target 1.1670 again.

The Swissy appears to be in a structural base when observing longer-term charts, with a downward bias into 0.8740 where buyers could keep the bears on their toes. Once at this level, a reversal may be at hand towards the 0.8900 figure.

The currently levitating NZDUSD is entering a sellable zone above 0.6900 which could take the cross back to the 0.6620, the first of several key supports where buyers could try their luck.

At a similar juncture, the AUDUSD could still extend to 0.7380 where selling interest could take the pair down to 0.7100 to start with.

Against the USD, the JPY is sellable below 104.00 eyeing the 101.20 support as the next potential target.



