Markets absorbed a high inflation reading in the form of US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index without flinching at the end of last week, further acknowledgement that the Fed's "transitory" inflation message is belatedly sinking in to the market's psyche. Core PCE inflation exceeded expectations for April, surging 0.7% m/m after a 0.4% gain in March (consensus: 0.6%). On a y/y basis, core PCE inflation surged to 3.1%—its highest level in almost three decades. High inflation readings are likely to persist over the near-term, if for no other reason than base effect, but price pressures will likely ease by the end of the year.
The market's sanguine reaction has helped US Treasury yields to continue to consolidate. Also helping to restrain yields is the fact that positive US economic surprises (data releases versus consensus expectations) are close to their lowest level since June 2020 and barely positive (according to the Citi index), in contrast to euro area economic surprises, a factor that is helping to support the euro.
Cross-asset volatility measures remain very low, with the glut of liquidity continuing to depress volatility across equities, interest rates and FX. Given that markets' inflation fears has eased, it is difficult to see what will provoke any spike in volatility in the near term. All of this this does not bode well for the USD. Sentiment as reflected in the latest CFTC IMM speculative data on net non-commercial futures USD positions, remains downbeat. This is corroborated in FX options risk reversal skews (3m, 25d) of USD crosses.
In particular, USDCNY will be closely watched after strong gains in the renminbi lately. Chinese officials are trying to prevent or at least slow USD weakness vs. CNY. The latest measure came from China's central bank, the PBoC instructing banks to increase their FX reserve requirements by 2% to 7% ie to hold more foreign currency as a means of reducing demand for the Chinese currency. Expect official resistance to yuan appreciation pressures to grow.
Data so far this week has been mixed. China's May NBS manufacturing purchasing managers index released yesterday slipped marginally to 51.0 from 51.1 previously (consensus 51.1) while the non-manufacturing PMI increased to 55.2 from 54.9 previously. Both remained in expansion, however indicative of continued economic expansion. China's exports are holding up particularly well and this is expected to continue to fuel manufacturing expansion while manufacturing imports are similarly strong.
Today's Reserve Bank of Australia decision on monetary policy delivered no surprises, with policy unchanged and attention shifting to the July meeting when the bond purchase program will be reviewed. On Friday it’s the turn of the the Indian central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with an unchanged policy outcome likely despite the growth risks emanating from a 2nd wave COVID infections cross the country and attendant lockdowns. Last but not least, is the May US jobs report for which consensus expectations are for 650,000 gain in non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate falling to 5.9% from 6.1% previously.
