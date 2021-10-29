ECB leaves key rates unchanged in October and EURUSD is higher after ECB press conference yesterday after Christine Lagarde acknowledged that high inflation is likely to last longer than they initially anticipated.
As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is at the third wave of recovery which will ideally be wave three of an impulse if today, we get a weekly close above the former low, somewhere above 1.17. Pair may turn back to bearish mode below 1.1582.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around mid-1600s after EU data
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours as the data from the EU failed to help the shared currency preserve its strength. The euro area economy grew by 3.7% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 3.5%. Eyes on US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the United States economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.