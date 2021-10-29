ECB leaves key rates unchanged in October and EURUSD is higher after ECB press conference yesterday after Christine Lagarde acknowledged that high inflation is likely to last longer than they initially anticipated.

As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is at the third wave of recovery which will ideally be wave three of an impulse if today, we get a weekly close above the former low, somewhere above 1.17. Pair may turn back to bearish mode below 1.1582.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

