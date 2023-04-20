Share:

US stocks are trading modestly lower Thursday as investors react to softer earnings from TSLA, and a few others, along with a feeble Philly Fed survey. Indeed weaker US data and softer earning reports set an unsavoury breakfast table for Asia to wake to.

Investors may be concerned that TSLA needs to support volume sales through price concessions. But in a macro sense, price cuts from a broader cohort are precisely what the economy and the Fed may need as investors remain forever focused on recurring price pressures.

The Philly Fed regional business sentiment survey slipped severely overnight, falling by 8.1pt to -31.3

Sectors tied to economic growth fell under pressure because of this surprising outsized decline. Business owners clearly don't feel good about current or future business conditions, possibly a byproduct of tighter and higher borrowing conditions.

Beyond the Philly Fed, initial jobless and nationwide continuing jobless claims increased above consensus expectations. And Existing Home Sales declined by 2.4% in March, highlighting an unsurprisingly uneven spring selling season due to tighter credit conditions.

Finally, on the macro front, the focus continues to be on the debt limit risks. Tax receipts -- which will determine when the US Federal government will reach its debt limit -- came in touch worse than we expected, and investors remain focused on receipts through month end as they try to figure out when exactly the US government could run out of money to pay its obligations — what they've dubbed: the "X Date."

Political dynamics are seldom good in the US. Still, perhaps they are now worse than ever, where the cost of falling over the fiscal cliff edge is quite daunting because if lawmakers don't figure something out, the ramifications for the global economy could be huge.

If the US government payments need to be stopped to ensure continuing interest payments on outstanding debt, the initial hit to growth, while relatively short-lived, could be pretty sharp.

While the expectation is that the debt limit will be raised ahead of the deadline, as it has been in the past. But the risks of failure to reach an agreement, given the political impasse in Washington, are the highest that they have been since at least 2011

So with all of this fresh news in hand while feasting on a steady yo-yo diet of sticky inflation and unpalatable growth, it's easy to understand why investors are pondering how on earth the S&P 500 can be up 8% year to date.

Almost four months into 2023, the mood across oil markets anecdotally is one of trepidation and persistent caution regarding both US growth and global inflation risks. Hence weaker growth expectations amid still sticky inflation, the latter forcing central banks’ hands to hike rates to drive growth even lower, is likely why oil bulls are giving up the plot.

Another problem is that China's improvements are not spilling over to higher oil demand as the positive run of economic data reflects the more services-centric nature of the post-Covid economic rebound. Restaurant spending spillover to oil is not zero, but spending on tangible assets would have provided a better read.

Overall higher-frequency data showed consumers spending more at eateries but continuing to save more as employment concerns remain top of mind. Hence as far as oil traders are concerned, all China data gifts are not of equal value.