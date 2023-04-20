Markets
US stocks are trading modestly lower Thursday as investors react to softer earnings from TSLA, and a few others, along with a feeble Philly Fed survey. Indeed weaker US data and softer earning reports set an unsavoury breakfast table for Asia to wake to.
Investors may be concerned that TSLA needs to support volume sales through price concessions. But in a macro sense, price cuts from a broader cohort are precisely what the economy and the Fed may need as investors remain forever focused on recurring price pressures.
The Philly Fed regional business sentiment survey slipped severely overnight, falling by 8.1pt to -31.3
Sectors tied to economic growth fell under pressure because of this surprising outsized decline. Business owners clearly don't feel good about current or future business conditions, possibly a byproduct of tighter and higher borrowing conditions.
Beyond the Philly Fed, initial jobless and nationwide continuing jobless claims increased above consensus expectations. And Existing Home Sales declined by 2.4% in March, highlighting an unsurprisingly uneven spring selling season due to tighter credit conditions.
Finally, on the macro front, the focus continues to be on the debt limit risks. Tax receipts -- which will determine when the US Federal government will reach its debt limit -- came in touch worse than we expected, and investors remain focused on receipts through month end as they try to figure out when exactly the US government could run out of money to pay its obligations — what they've dubbed: the "X Date."
Political dynamics are seldom good in the US. Still, perhaps they are now worse than ever, where the cost of falling over the fiscal cliff edge is quite daunting because if lawmakers don't figure something out, the ramifications for the global economy could be huge.
If the US government payments need to be stopped to ensure continuing interest payments on outstanding debt, the initial hit to growth, while relatively short-lived, could be pretty sharp.
While the expectation is that the debt limit will be raised ahead of the deadline, as it has been in the past. But the risks of failure to reach an agreement, given the political impasse in Washington, are the highest that they have been since at least 2011
So with all of this fresh news in hand while feasting on a steady yo-yo diet of sticky inflation and unpalatable growth, it's easy to understand why investors are pondering how on earth the S&P 500 can be up 8% year to date.
Oil
Almost four months into 2023, the mood across oil markets anecdotally is one of trepidation and persistent caution regarding both US growth and global inflation risks. Hence weaker growth expectations amid still sticky inflation, the latter forcing central banks’ hands to hike rates to drive growth even lower, is likely why oil bulls are giving up the plot.
Another problem is that China's improvements are not spilling over to higher oil demand as the positive run of economic data reflects the more services-centric nature of the post-Covid economic rebound. Restaurant spending spillover to oil is not zero, but spending on tangible assets would have provided a better read.
Overall higher-frequency data showed consumers spending more at eateries but continuing to save more as employment concerns remain top of mind. Hence as far as oil traders are concerned, all China data gifts are not of equal value.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.