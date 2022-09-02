Investors appear relatively pleased with the jobs report despite some initial choppy trade following the release.
The headline NFP figure was a little larger than expected at 315,000 which may have created that initial unease as a knockout report could have effectively paved the way for a 75 basis point rate hike this month. But once you dig a little deeper, there are aspects of the report that will please the Fed and support the case for easing off the brake.
While we can't put too much weight on one report, a surprise spike in participation from 62.1% to 62.4% will undoubtedly be welcomed, lifting unemployment to 3.7% from 3.5% along with it. As will hourly earnings rising by 5.2% against expectations of a small increase to 5.3%.
All of this will be a relief to policymakers but I'm not sure it will be enough to change their minds at this point. There's been such an effort to put 75 basis points on the table in recent weeks, to change their mind on the back of this would seriously undermine their guidance in future. If paired with another decent drop in inflation in a couple of weeks, more may be convinced.
We're seeing some relief in equity markets after what has been a pretty dire week until now. US futures have added half a percent since the release while the dollar and US yields are slightly lower, albeit after some very choppy trade initially.
Gold is breathing a huge sigh of relief, up around 0.75% on the day, with $1,680 support potentially safe for now. This is a really significant area of support for the yellow metal and while it didn't get too close on this occasion, a move below could see gold trading at two-year lows which could be a major blow.
Bitcoin is another instrument that is displaying some relief having spent the week desperately defending $20,000 support. The report isn't enough in itself to overly excite traders, not even the crypto crowd I would have thought, but it could reinforce that support which is important. A break of $20,000 could be painful for bitcoin and today's data may enable it to hold above here for a while longer yet.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.