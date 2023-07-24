Last week ended on a caution note after the first earnings from Big Tech companies were not bad, but not good enough to further boost an already impressive rally so far this year. The S&P500 closed the week just 0.7% higher, Nasdaq slipped 0.6%, while Dow Jones recorded its 10th straight week of gains, the longest in six years, hinting that the tech rally could be rotating toward other and more cyclical parts of the economy as well.
This week, the earnings season continues in full swing. 150 S&P 500 companies are due to announce their second quarter earnings throughout this week. Among them we have Microsoft, which is pretty much the main responsible of this year’s tech rally thanks to its ChatGPT, Meta, Alphabet, Visa, GM, Ford, Intel, Coca-Cola and some energy giants including Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
On the economic calendar, we have a busy agenda this week as well. Today, we will be watching a series of flash PMI figures to get a sense of how economies around the world felt so far in July, then important central bank meetings will hit the fan from tomorrow. The early data shows that both manufacturing and services in Australia remained in the contraction zone, as Japan’s manufacturing PMI dropped to a 4-month low in July. German figures could also disappoint those watching the EZ numbers.
On the central banks front, the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will meet this week, and the first two are expected to announce 25bp hike each to further tighten monetary conditions on both sides of the Atlantic.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1050 after dismal German and Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1050 in the European session on Monday. The German and Eurozone PMIs data disappointed in July, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. US PMIs next in focus.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2850 after disappointing UK PMIs
GBP/USD is holding lower ground below 1.2850 after the UK Services PMI missed estimates with 51.1 in July. The manufacturing gauge also fell short of expectations. Traders stay on tenterhooks ahead of the key Fed rate decision. US S&P Global preliminary PMIs awaited.
Gold price stabilizes as Fed likely to resume interest-rate hiking cycle in July
Gold price trades directionless around $1,960.00 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance. One more interest- rate hike from the Fed is widely expected to return the United States' stubborn inflation to 2%.
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
A week packed with earnings and central bank decisions
Last week ended on a caution note after the first earnings from Big Tech companies were not bad, but not good enough to further boost an already impressive rally so far this year.