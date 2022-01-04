The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.50 levels and traded in the range of 74.47-74.61 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.55 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.5717. The USDINR pair rose sharply today because the US dollar strengthened globally as investors expect an earlier-than-expected interest rates hike by the US Federal Reserve in 2022. The US Fed had earlier announced that it would wrap up the asset purchase tapering programme by March 2022, after which it would hike interest rates to control inflation.
However, a rise in the domestic and Asian equity indices limited the gain in the pair. Trade volumes were low today as banks were functioning at half capacity because of COVID curbs. Investors are now awaiting minutes of the US Fed's December meeting, slated to be released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the dollar index stayed elevated against a basket of major currencies today. China’s factory activity grew at a faster pace in December, due to production hikes and easing price pressures. However, a weaker job market and business confidence are still weighing on the market.
German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed, lifting them to a record annual high despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy. German unemployment fell more than expected in December, in a further sign that the labor market in Europe's largest economy remains resilient despite rising COVID-19 infections.
