A higher interest rate environment is expected, and the Fed has set the tapering timeline to happen within this year. If anyone were to benefit from such an environment, it would have to be the financial services sectors and banks. This week’s earning results should provide investors with deeper insights into the banks’ outlooks.
Bank stocks have been one of the best trades in 2021. With third-quarter earnings set to kick off on Wednesday, analysts foresee the industry to show continued strength.
The KBW Bank Index has surged almost 40% in 2021, more than double the broader S&P 500 Index’s 17% gain. Moreover, investors keep buying, amid growing expectations that a US economic recovery will spur the Federal Reserve to scale back on its massive asset purchase program and eventually begin raising interest rates.
It is hard to be too negative on the banks, given a generally favourable macroeconomic outlook and the prospect for higher rates and faster loan growth. This anticipation reached a fever pitch, following the FOMC’s 22nd September policy decision when Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may start its long-awaited tapering soon. This is while the latest dot plot showed 9 of 18 Fed officials expect at least one rate hike by the end of next year. All 24 members of the KBW Bank Index have climbed at least 4.6% since then, with most of them rising 10% or more.
Despite the strong performance by banks through the first nine months of the year, many analysts are not wavering in their bullish outlooks, believing that the environment is right for these stocks to keep running, as loan growth, higher interest rates and the redeployment of cash should bolster earnings.
However, this is not the case in Europe. Their banks are this year’s top-performing sector, yet the shares remain historically cheap. Trading at nine times forward earnings, banks are the third-cheapest sector in the Stoxx 600 Index and trade at a roughly 40% discount to the broad benchmark.
Nonfarm Payrolls missed estimates, but that doesn't matter
Even though nonfarm payroll data missed estimates at 194,000 versus the expected 500,000 there were a few mitigating factors in the establishment survey, such as sizable upward revisions to the August figures, and government payrolls appeared to account for a significant portion of the miss.
Adding all of these up, the general opinion among Fed watchers at first glance seems to be that these numbers are not enough to knock the US central bank off course from the tentative plans to announce a tapering of its bond-buying program next month. Wage growth remains elevated, suggesting the persistence of inflation pressure and pressuring the Fed to announce its taper plan next month.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.