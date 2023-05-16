Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.115.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 71.05.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 130.07.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 26 ticks Lower and trading at 4143.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2013.30. Gold is 93 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently all of Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Paris exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 12:15 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:15 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/15/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/15/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and the Bonds were Lower yesterday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 48 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning, we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Bonds were trading Lower, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. There doesn't seem to any particular reason as to why the markets migrated Higher except to say that traders wanted it so. From our perspective the markets were correlated to go Higher and in fact they did. Today we have 9 economic reports, all of which are major so we will have a tsunami of economic reports today.