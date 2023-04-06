The recent difficulties faced by some US regional banks have reignited the debate about a potential conflict between pursuing price stability and financial stability at the same time. Should central banks, and the Fed in particular, stop tightening their monetary policy in order to maintain financial stability, even while inflation remains high? Or should they stay the course, continuing to increase their policy rates until they are sure that inflation is falling towards the 2% target, but risking destabilising the financial sector? The Fed and the ECB decided to stay the course during their March meeting, emphasizing that banking systems were generally sound, that visibility on the possible fallout from the recent turmoil is too limited and that they were still attentive to inflation risks. Thus, unless the economy cools abruptly, the Fed and the ECB have probably not completely finished with their rate hikes just yet.
The current monetary tightening cycle has been atypical in many respects. The pace of the rate increases hasn’t been seen for a long time. The reaction of risky assets, such as equities or corporate bonds, which initially was negative (last year saw declining equity markets and widening corporate bond spreads) has been followed by a risk-on mindset, with markets speculating that the terminal value of the federal funds rate was not that far off.
Will the rate hike cycle also end in an atypical way? The recent events, which affected a number of US regional banks in March, raised the question as to whether the Fed will be forced, on financial stability grounds, to end its monetary tightening policy, or even reverse course and cut its rates, despite the still elevated inflation. In a matter of days, the markets have completely repriced the future path of the policy rate1. In addition, the two-year Treasury yield, which is very sensitive to changes in the outlook for monetary policy, showed extreme volatility. Its decline on 13 March was bigger than anything seen since the October 1987 stock market crash.
The dependence of the financial sphere on monetary policy
Whether there is a potential conflict between the pursuit of price stability (bringing inflation back to the 2% target in a timely way) and maintaining financial stability has been a hotly debated topic for years. The argument for a tradeoff states that a very accommodative monetary policy (with several years of the policy rate at the zero lower bound and quantitative easing) eventually causes financial imbalances (such as excessive borrowing to finance projects, particularly in real estate) and leads to a compression of risk premia and expensive valuation levels in the financial markets, leaving the financial sphere vulnerable to changes in course and tighter monetary policy.
Indeed, when monetary policy becomes restrictive, some projects become unprofitable, risk premia increase, equity valuations become less expensive and corporate bond spreads widen. This does not inevitably lead to a financial crisis (defined by strong instability and a disorderly correction in asset prices and the flow of credit), particularly as, up to a certain degree, the tightening of financial conditions is an integral part of monetary transmission. If anything, the surprise this year had been the resilience of the financial markets despite an ever higher federal funds rate, which sparked debate in early February around monetary policy becoming ineffective due to the easing of monetary and financial conditions2.
The counter-argument, which claims that no such conflict exists, insists that a tradeoff would risk a central bank losing credibility in its fight against inflation, while inflation is still very high and disinflation is slow. At the same, losing credibility would also likely drive rates up, exacerbating the weaknesses of some banks, rather than easing them.
The difficulties faced by some US regional banks in March 2023 have rekindled fears about financial stability, prompting the government to take containment measures quickly3. In view of this turmoil, the question as to whether the Fed should pause its tightening in order to defuse the situation came to the forefront very quickly. Should it opt for financial stability over price stability?
A tool for each objective
The debate was settled in March, with price stability coming out on top. The Fed stayed its course, highlighting the general solidity of the banking system, the overly high levels of inflation and the lack of visibility on the possible fallout from the recent turmoil. The week before, the ECB had already hiked its rates once again, arguing that inflation is well above the target level and that there is a specific tool for achieving each target (separation principle), such as rate hikes for price stability, a range of liquidity mechanisms and the TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument) for financial stability and the smooth transmission of monetary policy. As a result, price stability and financial stability can be maintained at the same time. Finally, in their recent communication, the two central banks explicitly included the macroeconomic and financial conditions used for their assessment of the inflation path in their reaction function.
Towards an acceleration of the transmission of monetary policy to the economy
However, recent developments are likely to accelerate the transmission of monetary policy as a result of their negative repercussions on financial conditions and lending standards exacerbating the tightening already underway, which, in turn, would be a drag on growth and inflation. The uncertainty stems from the extent of these negative repercussions. Considering that this further tightening will do part of the central banks’ job, and that some caution is required in this more unstable and uncertain environment, both the Fed and the ECB would have to raise their policy rates less during this cycle. However, with inflation still very high and core disinflation slow, unless the economy cools abruptly, the central banks have probably not completely finished with their rate hikes just yet. Yet, the end of the tightening cycle has suddenly moved closer into view.
Our new forecasts from late March illustrate this and pinpoint the terminal level of policy rates earlier and 50bps lower than expected at the beginning of March: for the ECB, the deposit rate stands at 3.50% in June after two further expected hikes by 25 bps in May and June; for the Fed, the fed funds rate stands at 5.00-5.25% in June, following a final hike by 25 bps in May. We have also slightly revised our growth and inflation forecasts for the United States and the euro area downwards (see table). 2023 had started on a more positive note than expected, but since then, uncertainty and downside risks have risen.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and moving in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2450 in the American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening in negative territory, safe-haven flows provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,000 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the renewed USD strength seem to be forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.