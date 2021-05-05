Outlook

As we await payrolls on Friday, today it’s the final Markit PMI and the ISM services, but they are not likely to move much of anything given the widespread confidence in the rip-roaring US economic recovery, even if some of the foundations are weak. We do get the private sector payrolls forecast from ADP and speeches from three Feds (Dallas, Boston and Cleveland), plus the usual EIA crude inventory report.

Two days ago the Atlanta Fed estimate for Q2 was a growth rate of 13.2% and yesterday it got lifted to 13.6%. The rise comes from personal consumption and spending but also real gross private domestic investment, now a whopping 33.5% from the 12.5% before. This is pre-pandemic China-style data.

This is the kind of off-the-charts growth that startles the horses, including TreasSec Yellen. To repeat, we guess Yellen did not make a mistake/gaffe by expecting some rate change in response to growth and possible inflation. It was on purpose and possibly in cahoots with Fed chief Powell. That’s because a TreasSec saying anything about inflation or rates is rare as hen’s teeth. As a former regional Fed president and Fed chair, she knows full well that the Treasury and anyone else in the Administration should keep her trap shut about the Fed and about rates (and by inference, the dollar).

Since Yellen is meticulously careful to the point of being annoying, we can only surmise she knew exactly what she was doing. For all we know, Janet and Jay planned the whole thing as a stalking horse for “thinking about thinking about” a taper at the June FOMC. We simply refuse to think she made a gaffe; it’s too far out of character and besides, it took all day, from 11 am to almost 4 pm, for the semi-retraction.

And what was the effect? Hard to say. Heavily borrowing high tech companies in the Nasdaq, maybe. This is the WSJ take on it. The thing that should be the most heavily affected, bonds, moved but not much and actually in the wrong direction some of the time if the market really believed rate hikes are coming. This may well be a function of the expectation being too far out into the future to be worth taking a position on. If there is a lesson here, it’s that a taper tantrum is not dead, but not champing at the bit, either. Or, to mix metaphors, not willing to take the bait.

We see something similar in the case of the dog that is not barking in London. Sterling “should” be on the ropes because of the Scottish independence movement and the latest problem, French fishing rights. France is threatening to cut electricity to Jersey if it doesn’t get the licenses it thinks it was promised, just one more of the myriad niggling problems that the emergency year-end deal failed to fix. On top of that, it’s rude to say so but Queen Elizabeth can’t last forever and no one likes Prince Charles. If the crown jumps Charles to William, the royalty has a chance of hanging on but several stories (in the US, Vanity Fair again) suggest Commonwealth countries and England itself may start agitating to downsize this gang. Harry and Meaghan taking refuge in Los Angeles is a straw on the camel’s back.

But offsetting other woes is the BoE meeting tomorrow, with many expecting a whisper of a glimpse of tapering to come later this year, alongside an improved economic outlook. This is on top of the best vaccination progress in the world outside of Israel. This is a splendid case of the institutional factor, the central bank, trumping all other factors.

As the world changes with lockdowns ending–we simply refuse to read another article on women’s role and the future of the office–the economies are looking different, too, and shifting in ways we struggle to understand. It’s not all about relative rate differentials. It’s also not all about debt-to-GDP, or recovery spending, or even the central banks. There is something else in the air that is altering the usual set-ups. If what we are getting is a new risk-on attitude, it’s somehow different from the risk-ons we have seen before, even in the recent past. Maybe crypto is at fault. Acceptance of such a stupid thing must mean something beyond harming gold. In any case, intraday variability in currencies is not exactly chaotic, but it’s not consistent with what we think we know about currencies being a trending asset. We expect the dollar to fade a bit more, especially now the market has declined to rise to Yellen’s bait, but there are unidentified forces behind the scenes that can put the kybosh on that near-universal outlook. A demon in the house, so to speak. Watch out.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

