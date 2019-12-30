As the decade closes on King Dollar (CHF is the only currency to have risen against the greenback since Jan 2010), USDX today posted its 4th biggest percentage decline of the year. The USD's fall may be explained away by most FX traders as a result of exaggeratingly thin trading conditions and lack of urgent USD funding. Taking a closer look, improving optimism on the US-China trade front combined with the Fed's persistent pumping of liquidity in the repo market are drawing up the key elements of a broadening “reflation” trade for early 2020.
Due to the gains in indices, JPY was a modest advancer against the USD this week. But the above chart opens ample opportunity for a catch-down selloff in the pair as traders in Western markets operate shadow staff and Japanese traders get ready to take off for the first 2 weeks of the New Year. USDJPY sustained selloffs of as much as 300-500 pips within minutes, in early January over each year since 2013. Falling US yields, recovering metals (led by silver, aluminium and gold) have helped bolster the reflation trade, while miners have outperformed bullion at the highest level in over 2 years. What could change? Fear of too rapid a rise in yields (as in Jan 2018), or a blow to the US-China trade narrative (or both).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.
