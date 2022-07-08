The US labour market created 372K new jobs in June, close to the rate of growth in the previous three months when growth was 398K, 368K and 384K. The data came out better than expectations, which suggested a slowdown to 260K–290K.
The rate of wage growth in the same month a year earlier slowed to 5.1% in June after peaking at 5.6% in March.
Fed officials in the last couple of days have hinted to markets that the rate could be raised again by 75 points at the end of July, as monetary officials prefer to bring the gap between projected inflation and the Fed Funds rate closer to zero before the end of the year.
A strong labour market is likely to strengthen the Fed in its intentions. At least that is what the market thinks, having priced in a rate hike of 75 points later this month.
Interestingly, the stronger-than-expected report did not cause the Dollar to strengthen. It is more likely that the markets are “selling the fact” as the Dollar has already broken several records this week.
At the same time, investors and traders should be prepared that market participants may soon return to active Dollar buying due to carry-trade and a more optimistic outlook for the US economy than most developed countries.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!