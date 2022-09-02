US equities had another hectic trading session on Thursday. The S&P500 to a fresh low since July, but rebounded to the close.
All eyes are on the US jobs data today. The US is expected to have added around 300’000 new nonfarm jobs in August. A strong NFP print will guarantee a 75bp hike in FOMC’s September meeting.
But, if today’s NFP print is in line or ideally softer-than-expected - as the Federal Reserve (Fed) would like it to be, then we could see a certain relief in the US yields, a rebound in equity markets and hopefully a downside correction in the dollar before the weekly closing bell.
In the FX, the US dollar strength is getting out of control. The USDJPY advanced past the 140 psychological mark for the first time in almost 25 years. The EURUSD is again below parity, despite the increased pricing of a 75bp hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) this month, as well. And a deeper drop to parity has also become a realistic, and the base case scenario for Cable, which is now testing the 1.15 mark to the downside.
The USDTRY on the other hand defies the dollar’s strength with the government help. Turkey announced strong GDP growth in Q2, but the latter could not be a reason to buy the lira.
Elsewhere, the US government asked Nvidia and AMD to stop selling A100 and H100 chips to China, including Hong Kong and to Russia, unless they are granted licenses by the US government. Nvidia slumped more than 7%, but the selloff in AMD remained contained.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.