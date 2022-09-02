US equities had another hectic trading session on Thursday. The S&P500 to a fresh low since July, but rebounded to the close.

All eyes are on the US jobs data today. The US is expected to have added around 300’000 new nonfarm jobs in August. A strong NFP print will guarantee a 75bp hike in FOMC’s September meeting.

But, if today’s NFP print is in line or ideally softer-than-expected - as the Federal Reserve (Fed) would like it to be, then we could see a certain relief in the US yields, a rebound in equity markets and hopefully a downside correction in the dollar before the weekly closing bell.

In the FX, the US dollar strength is getting out of control. The USDJPY advanced past the 140 psychological mark for the first time in almost 25 years. The EURUSD is again below parity, despite the increased pricing of a 75bp hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) this month, as well. And a deeper drop to parity has also become a realistic, and the base case scenario for Cable, which is now testing the 1.15 mark to the downside.

The USDTRY on the other hand defies the dollar’s strength with the government help. Turkey announced strong GDP growth in Q2, but the latter could not be a reason to buy the lira.

Elsewhere, the US government asked Nvidia and AMD to stop selling A100 and H100 chips to China, including Hong Kong and to Russia, unless they are granted licenses by the US government. Nvidia slumped more than 7%, but the selloff in AMD remained contained.