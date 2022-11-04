According to the latest BLS report, the US economy created 261K new jobs in October. These figures exceeded the expected 200K. Furthermore, last month's estimate was significantly improved from 288K to 315K. The labour market thus continues to create jobs at a rate above the trend rate of 200K per month.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% m/m, while the year-on-year increase slowed from 5.0% to 4.7%. This deceleration is within expectations. It turns out that above-normal employment and inflation growth do not lead to above-normal wage growth. They rose much more strongly late last year and early this year when market conditions (from stock prices to interest rates) were friendlier.
Somewhat discouraging is the rise in unemployment from 3.5% to 3.7%, with a falling share of the economically active population. Different methods estimate wages and unemployment rates; sometimes, they produce confusing results.
While the release of vital jobs data in the first minutes showed a fundamental underpinning to the Fed's confidence earlier in the week, the Dollar Index lost around 1% half an hour after the release. Even more remarkable is the reaction of silver and gold, up 5% and 2%, respectively, since the start of the day. The market is hungry for buying, but the current jobs report is unlikely to provide the momentum participants are waiting for.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.