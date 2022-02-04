EUR/USD pair is heading its best week since March 2020 as investors are waiting for the US non-farm payrolls report following a more hawkish stance from ECB yesterday.
Weekly outlook
Looking at the weekly chart, we see the current aggressive bullish candlestick is engulfing the two previous candles, drawing a bullish reversal pattern. We can also see the penetration of the eight-month descending trendline.
At the same time, the oscillators suggest the downtrend is getting out of steam as a divergence between price and oscillators can be evident. Furthermore, the RSI and momentum are pointing upward.
Daily outlook
Euro bulls are holding above the 100-day exponential moving average on the daily chart. The sustained move in this fashion could result in reaching the 1.1483 mark around three-month highs. If bullish sentiment keeps rising, the market may overcome this previous top at 1.1483 and send the pair towards the next crucial border around 1.1523. Overstepping this stretch can lead to the 200-day exponential moving average.
Momentum oscillators indicate that buying interest is accelerating. The RSI is moving higher in the buying region, and momentum is advancing sharply above the 100 threshold. At the same time, the MACD bar has just crossed above the zero line, signalling that buyers are getting the upper hand.
However, suppose sellers return to the market and defend the 1.1483 barrier. In that case, the euro could bounce back to the 1.1382 hurdle, which is right in line with the falling trendline. A slight fluctuation in this range will likely happen until the market makes a definite directional charge. If sellers continue to drive the market lower, the price will seek support around 1.1185 and 1.1120. Should the 1.1120 barricade fail to hold support, the downtrend will resume.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
