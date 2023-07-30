Share:

Markets

On Friday, US stocks showed a positive trend as the S&P rose by 1%, supported by a core PCE deflator aligned with expectations. The US 10-year yields decreased by 5bps, ending the week with an increase of 12bps. Similarly, the 2yr yields also dropped by 5bps. However, the 10yr JGB yields surged by 10bps to reach 0.543%, the highest in nine years. This was due to the Bank of Japan's adjustment of its YCC policy, which now sets a new hard cap at 1% instead of the previous 0.5%.

US stock markets experienced an upswing as indications show that the economy remains stable despite ongoing interest rate increases and decreasing inflation.

Even though the Federal Reserve and ECB raised rates and the Bank of Japan surprised economists and adjusted yield curve control, the Nikkei and major US/EU/UK indices all increased for the week.

The broad strength in the US Q2 GDP release was a bit of a game changer and convinced even the naysayers that the economy is more durable than thought. Not only is it not slowing, but it may even be gathering steam.

With most of the key index constituents appearing to clear the low bar, “better than feared” is the key investor takeaway from the run of earnings reports so far.

If the latest in a never-ending shifting tide is correct, achieving a soft landing would mark only the third time in the past 50 years. The Federal Reserve reduced inflation without negatively impacting the economy on two previous occasions in the mid-1980s and mid-1990s. However, it's crucial to note that these tightening cycles didn't commence with elevated inflation levels and the overheating labour market. While there's no guarantee that Powell and his team will accomplish this rare feat, the odds are now running at better than a coin toss.

China

While the economy is not in immediate danger of collapsing, it is becoming increasingly clear that the tech/regulatory crackdown and the Evergrande debt crisis of 2021 are having a more profound and longer-lasting impact than initially anticipated. Additionally, China's main growth engine, merchandise exports, is being hit hard by the chip war with the U.S. and a slowing global economy. Some mainland economic experts even worry that China could risk slipping into a Japanese-style balance-sheet recession. As a result, many are calling for significant monetary and fiscal stimulus to be implemented, especially if the authorities want to address the high youth unemployment rate, which stood at 21.3% in June.

The problem for the country’s main economic engines is that most China watchers do not expect significant stimulus because Beijing is cautious about using its fiscal space and increasing financial leverage. However, it is also becoming abundantly clear the authorities are starting to realize that more action is necessary.

The recent reversal of the tech crackdown is seen as a positive step for China's economy; beyond the stock market bounce, it may not immediately impact the economy this year.

Many previous growth drivers, such as manufacturing, exports, and housing, are under pressure. Additionally, large infrastructure projects like airports, subways, and railways are not as necessary as in the past. As a result, authorities must make difficult decisions to increase innovation and efficiency throughout the economy, which will be challenging.

Forex

Central banks have indicated they may consider further tightening measures based on how inflation and economic data develop in the upcoming months. Although not all central bankers use the buzzword "data dependent," the financial community now sees them as such. So FX traders will let the data talk.

Yen

While the Bank of Japan has not yet raised its key interest rate, although it recently hinted at the possibility of doing so, they have relaxed its yield curve control policy, meaning it won't intervene to keep 10-year yields below 1%. However, they still consider 0.5% the "reference" rate. Despite this, markets pushed 10-year yields above 0.5%. The Yen strengthened slightly over the week but, by Friday, had moved back above ¥140, suggesting external factors such as a further rise in UST yields and a weaker yen will be needed to bring the rate closer to 1%.

The Bank of Japan appears to be strategically exiting its Yield Curve Control program. In contrast to the previous year, when inflation concerns led to increased global yields, it is now widely agreed upon that the surge has subsided. Therefore, the impact of JGB yield increases on global interest rates should be minimal.

The threat of BoJ operations, at some level, represents a more gradual adjustment than moving the target or abruptly ending YCC altogether, which likely would have required a more explicit shift in the BoJ’s inflation outlook and a stronger signal that this is the first step towards a broader policy reset.

Although we could expect some intermittent Yen strength as traders test the BoJ upper JGB bounds, solid US growth and stickier Fed policy are not conducive to substantial or sustained Yen appreciation and point slightly in the other direction. And the more gradual BoJ adjustment helps reinforce that view. We think it would take a more substantial policy turn to offset stronger global risk sentiment, which tends to weigh on the Yen, and the rate differential makes it unlikely that this will prompt significant repatriation back to Japanese assets at this point.