US equities were little changed Monday, with S&P 500 closing flat after a choppy session. US10yr yields up 15bps to 3.57%, 2yrs up 13bps to 4.14%. A notably muted market reaction after WSJ reported that US regulators had seized First Republic Bank and arranged a sale to JP Morgan, marking the second largest US bank failure in history.

All of this leaves one big question unanswered: Is there a systemic banking crisis or not? So far, there is scant evidence of that at money center banks, and the firewalls have held.

In the wake of the JPM buyout, stocks have remained relatively steady overnight as major macro assets continue to chop around in a rather directionless fashion, partially reflecting the market’s narrow path to recovery after the mid-March banking shock.

So far, the credit squeeze appears significant in places like commercial real estate and small business lending. Still, other parts of the economy, like services and consumer spending, are holding up.

While the acute phase of stress on the US regional banking scare might be behind us, the market doesn’t have clarity on the growth drag. The impingement on bank credit provisions could hang heavy and feed through as a slow-motion drag on the real economy. Hence, investors may need another month or two of ”resilient data “ to overcome the credit crunch “wall of worry.” and fully embrace that the US might avoid recession this year.

On Wednesday, the FOMC will likely tack on their third 25 bps clip of 2023 -- the presumed one-and-done to complete their most aggressive campaign in many decades.

The feeling on the street is the Fed will elect "time" over "pain," and the undercurrent of a tighter balance sheet should resume.

Only time will tell whether any or all of this provides an elegant dismount point for investors.

It's striking that two-thirds of this year’s S&P 500 return is from just five stocks. But everyone knows the makeup and rules of the game, so we should take it as it is, as everyone is playing on the same level playing field. Furthermore, if the earnings reporting period was a show-me-the-money story, the best companies on planet Earth have delivered -- in striking fashion -- on both EPS growth and the return of capital (e.g. GOOG added another $70bn to their repurchase program)

Despite some good macro data, price action in Chinese equities has been pretty disappointing, as is true of most cyclical exposures, notably oil. Structural allocators of long-only capital are reticent to commit to this market as growing US-China tensions increasingly make China uninvestable -- that lack of sponsorship is partly what ails that tape.

Forex

It’s easy to visualize many paths that lead to a weaker dollar -- ongoing bank stress, the end to the Fed out-hawking everyone and capital outflows -- but don't take my word for it: (Follow The Druck) The challenge, of course, is what to own against it. If anything, it could lead investors back to gold instead of rummaging through the dirty shirts in the FOREX laundry basket. Still, the Fed must be forced to cut rates in a recession scenario for gold to move meaningfully higher.

Since the macro conditions in Europe are not much different than anywhere else, the market may begin to feel more comfortable trading peak ECB hawkishness and selling the Euro because the last week’s inflation prints suggest that price pressures are not worsening. And headline inflation should continue to fall substantially as lower energy costs pass through.

USDCNY broke above 6.95 overnight as a negative mix of factors continues to limit optimism about the Chinese Yuan. Investors remain relatively concerned about ongoing recovery and regulatory climate on the one hand and US-China relations on the other.

A more constructive outlook on the US economy argues for further tactical JPY weakness, even in mixed market sentiment. Therefore, a patient BoJ should allow JPY to trade more freely with US rates for now. We still think US 10-year yields will move even higher before too long, but the upcoming FOMC meeting will be a crucial determinant of near-term dollar direction.

Oil

By all appearances, recession fears are the key factor currently dictating the direction of crude oil prices. Hence, downward price pressure could persist until it becomes clear that a significant recession will be avoided and growth in global oil demand won't be stunted. However, with the risk of OPEC intervening again, traders are likely reluctant to aggressively short the market, especially with US data holding up for now.