Outlook: This is a slow day for data while everyone awaits the Fed and payrolls. We do get auto sales, normally something economists watch out of the corner of their eyes but of paramount importance these days because auto sales epitomize chip shortages and other supply chain blockages. More than one news article is reviving the old phrase “As goes General Motors, so goes the nation.”

Auto sales are vastly lower just about everywhere in the world and by scary high numbers, 20-30%. See the Trading Economics chart. Total vehicle sales fell to 12.18 million in Sept from 13.06 and can go up in Oct to 12.5 million (Bloomberg) or down to 11.9 million (Cox Automotive). The supply chain issue is such a dominant factor that nobody is talking about a shift in the normal seasonality (high sales in late fall as showrooms discount current models and the next year’s models come out).

Something named the auto channel reports new vehicle sales for Oct will fall 17.2% y/y and 18.8% over Oct 2019. “The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 13.5 million units, down 2.9 million units from 2020 and down 3.3 million units from 2019.” The JD Power data president says “October results demonstrate that new-vehicle sales are still being constrained by how many vehicles are delivered to dealerships each month. However, strong consumer demand and a lack of inventory are leading to record transaction prices and profit for each unit sold. Month-end inventory of vehicles on dealer lots is expected to remain below one million for the third consecutive month. When new vehicles are delivered to dealerships they are sold swiftly. Retailers continue to sell a large proportion of vehicles almost as soon as they arrive in inventory. For the month of October 2021, nearly 54% of vehicles will be sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership.”

The consensus is building that the Fed is on track to do exactly as it has been signaling for weeks now–it will announce tapering tomorrow on inflation having become “persistent”--and begin doing the job immediately. Rate hike forecasts are accumulating like an avalanche–from perhaps one hike foreseen for September a month ago to two or even three next year. The Daily Shot likes three. The yield curve should rise and steepen, which should be dollar-friendly (but many a slip between cup and lip). A lot depends on how hawkish the rhetoric sounds to bond gang ears. This is one of those times when parsing every sentence and change in wording is going to be extreme. The sector most favored in this scenario is banks and other financial institutions, who can lag the interest they pay and accelerate the interest they charge.

We must be missing something because we just saw a commentary saying the 5-year forward inflation forecast is screaming distress. So we went to the trusty Fed database and found that in fact, the forecast has been falling and as of late yesterday, signaled inflation at a measly 2.14% in five years. See the chart. Not shown is the 10-year, also at a very tame and respectable 2.5% (which is where it was last May). This probably means confidence in the supply chain disruptions getting fixed within those five years and the Fed able to rein in silly borrowing and debt-based spending at the margin.

But low inflation expectations and the yield curve steepening only a little is inconsistent with red-hot US growth. The latest Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast is up to a whopping 8.2% from 6.6% only last Friday. The rise is based on yesterday’s data that leads to personal consumption growth at 8.9% (from 7.1%) and real gross private investment growth at 8.7% to 10.5%. And we get another update on Thursday (ahead of payrolls). These are estimates, of course, not done data, so to speak, but can you have such fiery growth without inflation rising more than 2.14-2.50%? We see a disconnect…

Bloomberg’s Authors deliver an explanation: “… it was in October that financial markets switched from nonchalance about inflation to instead try to pressure central banks toward raising rates.” In other words, markets were behind the Fed's inflation expectations but are now leading the Fed.

For example, the ISM manufacturing ”prices paid” is higher, and “supply bottlenecks are worse than at any point since the oil embargo of 1972-74.” More visibly in financial markets, “Over the last three days, 10-year Treasury yields didn’t move much – but the shift between inflation breakevens and real rates was dramatic: Real yields had stayed low as breakevens rose, but that has cracked. While they are still low, the problem is that investors in bond markets tend to use leverage. Anyone who made an emphatic bet on the yield curve to steepen or on breakevens to rise, both of which had their supporters, may now be sitting on leveraged losses. Some big macro funds have already announced losses, and investors are effectively daring central banks to defy them.”

“If the Fed and other central banks do opt to tighten faster than originally planned, however, there could be some pain ahead for those who had effectively bet on inflation by buying Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. This is how Bloomberg’s TIPS index has fared since the beginning of last year compared with its broader bond market aggregate. The market events of the last few weeks haven’t reflected any major shift in the likelihood of growing inflation. But they have significantly increased the chance of a financial market accident. And that will also have to factor into the Fed’s calculations.”

We can’t judge whether Author has it right, and it does seem as though losses for those who bet on too aggressively hawkish a Fed have to suffer like anyone else who makes a bad bet. Does the Fed have to “factor in” losses by one group or another? No, but it does have a mandate to maintain financial market stability.

We delved into this because FX market moves are confusing. We know we can’t hope to figure out Swiss National Bank intervention using sight deposit rates, but central bank stances on rate hikes are FX bread and butter. This time the FX market is being influenced by the Fed one day and breakevens the next and back to the latest reading on the Fed. In other words, FX is being whipsawed by the conflict between expected nominal and real returns and diverging forecasts of both. On the eve of the taper announcement, you’d expect the 10-year to be rising to 1.80%, not falling to 1.55%. Why would the nominal yield fall if the real return TIPS is outperforming? It’s an inconsistent story and not sustainable.

The Fed, presumably, will resolve it and with any luck, better than the RBA’s Lowe (“maybe this, maybe that”). We will be looking in particular for whether the Fed hypocritically announces full employment is here or practically here and therefore rates can be allowed to rise. We say hypocritical because the employment situation is by no means fixed (and can’t be fixed by the Fed, anyway). Yes, the Fed has the mandate to promote full employment, but it was entirely overrun by the pandemic and supply problems. To claim “victory” is just plain wrong. There is no evidence QE and rate cuts have a meaningful effect on employment. Similarly, monetary policy can do absolutely nothing about commodity prices or supply bottlenecks. Raising US rates might even be seen as inhibiting fixes in the supply chain if new capacity is held back by higher funding costs.

We are sticking with the perhaps oversimplified narrative that inflation in the US is going to be higher for longer and the Fed will take advantage of that to normalize rates by as many as two or three hikes in the next 15 months. That “should” be dollar supportive, especially considering conditions elsewhere and other central banks offering less clarity (except the Bank of Canada).

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

