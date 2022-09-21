Gold

Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that after breaking its strong support at around 1680, it has been traded below that level since then. Today it is traded at around $1670, being unable to pass it again. If today it will manage to break through it, then we could expect a high increase above its next resistance level of around $1700 otherwise it should further decline towards its 52W low level at around $1650. A significant role in the direction of XAUUSD will be the interest rate decision which will be announced tonight.