China's PMIs released over the weekend were much weaker than expected, with the manufacturing index signalling a downturn.
The official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 in April from 51.9 the previous month and 51.4 expected. This sudden drop suggests that the economy has lost momentum much more quickly than analysts had expected, following a brief boom at the end of last year as the zero-coupon policy was rolled back. The publication's commentary suggests a contraction in manufacturing demand after several months of rapid growth.
Historically, last month's levels are nothing to write home about. This sets the mood that Chinese manufacturing activity is close to stagnating or even deteriorating, with a downtrend from 2018 despite a very bumpy road due to COVID-19.
The non-manufacturing sector feels much better, losing 1.8 percentage points over the month to 56.4. The long history clearly shows that the growth rate of the non-manufacturing sector has long been a drag on the economy.
Traditionally, market participants pay more attention to production dynamics as it sheds light on global trends and allows for assessing export and import potential, affecting the renminbi exchange rate. Moreover, production often acts as a leading indicator of economic trends.
In this context, it is unsurprising that the renminbi fell, and the USDCNH rose on Monday. Last week it broke above its 200 SMA at 6.95 but did not dare to break through. At the same time, the pullback level to 61.8% of the November and February declines is also in this area.
A decisive break of this long-term trend indicator is likely to be postponed by the outcome of the Fed meeting. A move lower in the USDCNH could be the prologue to a move lower to 6.30 in the coming months. A sharp move higher would reclassify the pair's rise in recent weeks from a correction to a new advance and could lead to a significant increase in the pair's volatility.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound and advanced beyond 1.1000 heading into the American session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) trimmed early gains ahead of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD gains momentum, trades around 1.2550
GBP/USD staged a rebound ahead of Wall Street's opening and trades around 1.2550. The US Dollar lost traction mid-European morning, as local markets remain closed amid the Labour Day holiday. Market players await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI figure.
Gold storms through $2,000 as US yields retreat
Gold price reversed its direction and extended its advance above $2,000 in the second half of the day on Monday, erasing all of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up, but off its early highs, helping XAU/USD to resume gains.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.