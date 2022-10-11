US equities were weaker Monday, S&P down 0.7%. No panic, but instead, there was a painfully slow and steady drift lower in classic risk-off action. Still, stocks bounced off the lows after a slightly dovish skew in remarks from the Fed's Leal Brainard, who suggested the board sees "tentative evidence of some rebalancing" in the labour market, "paying close attention to global risks," household excess savings "is lower than previously estimated."
Markets have been down this dovish pivot road before, and investors have been consistently too quick to price a fed pivot. So, traders will be more cautious about falling into the bear trap again. I suspect that last week's roller-coaster ride, which saw the biggest two-day rally in the S&P 500 since April 2020 before plummeting to September lows, should keep investors on the defensive until there is a meaningful sign of inflation cooling the feverish demand for goods eases.
At this stage of the rate hike cycle, the 70s taught the Fed there are enormous risks of easing prematurely. But economic storm clouds are building that could foreshadow a global recession and crush the capital markets on that eventuality.
It was another rough session for Gilts. 10yr yields are up 24bps, 30yrs up 29bps even as BoE announced a new short-term funding facility to minimize volatility when its emergency bond-buying programme expires later this week. The UK debt market is in an absolute mess without a mop in sight. The front end has to price what is likely to be a very hawkish BoE outlook on a combination of fiscal view and Fed catch-up. The 3–5-year sector has to price the paper deluge from the government to pay for its splurges. At the same time, the 30-year is getting whacked by pension funds, which are still selling to get portfolios back in balance.
Missile attacks on Kyiv earlier on Monday also contribute to the risk-off mood in the market.
Oil
In the wake of dreary China economic data, no let-up in Covid-related restrictions in Shanghai, and a high level of pessimism engulfing global risk assets, oil is trading lower as demand concerns temporarily outweigh tight markets.
Forex
The US dollar rallies across the board as global risk sentiment deteriorates. Still, one thing the currency market has going for them is that traders are hugely hedged long USD heading into what is likely to be a northern hemisphere winter of despair. Dollar overbought conditions could certainly slow down the rally
USDJPY is creeping higher, given the pair's strong beta to higher US yields which have been climbing post-US payroll. And this should set up a good test of wills between the market and Japan's MoF if we press USDJPY 145.85, the level where the BoJ recently physically intervened.
Flows overall are on the lighter side, with the US celebrating Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bears approach 1.1000 with eyes on UK employment data, BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD dribbles around one-week low as bears keep the reins. BOE’s latest bond actions, challenges for Bailey highlight today’s UK jobs report as the key catalyst. Risk aversion, firmer yields and downbeat expectations from British statistics keep sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD jostles with 0.9680-70 support zone as yields, Fed bets underpin US dollar strength
EUR/USD portrays the markets’ rush towards risk-safety as it battles with the 0.9680-70 support area during early Tuesday morning in Europe. The major currency pair drops for the fifth consecutive day as DXY traces firmer yields and the hawkish Fed bets.
Gold could threaten $1,650 if risk-aversion heightens Premium
Gold price is consolidating the downside near weekly lows near $1,660, as bears take a breather before the next push lower. Risk-aversion remains the main underlying theme so far this Tuesday, as US dollar bulls capitalize on safe-haven flows and add to the downside in the bullion.
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger than expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Federal Reserve’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy.