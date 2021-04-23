Most in the macroeconomic world believe that the US dollar falling means the demise of the global monetary system, and thus, the US dollar as Global Reserve Currency (GRC). But, when you really think about it, it doesn’t make much sense that a falling or “weaker” dollar would be its downfall. Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital has said many times, “the dollar falling is the central banks winning and the dollar rising is them losing”. Let’s dive a little deeper into what this all means.

When the dollar is falling or “weak”, the system is fine. Approximately 40% of global debt is denominated in US dollars. So, when the dollar is weak, it makes servicing that debt a lot cheaper, which frees up cash. Because of this, global trade thrives in weaker dollar environments. A weaker dollar also makes it cheaper for foreigners to invest in US assets. Think of how much financial assets (housing and equities), have risen in the past year as the dollar has steadily fallen from it’s peak in March 2020. If you talk to the Fed, they believe this signals economic recovery. In turn, the mainstream views this apparent recovery as the central bankers succeeding.

As the Fed engages in Quantitative Easing (QE), it has caused more and more speculators to hop on the short side of the dollar, as most believe the Fed is literally printing money – “the money printer go brrr”. This could not be further from the truth, but as long most believe it and act on it, the dollar short becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy (at least in the short-term), which we have seen play out from March 2020 until January 2021. I will take a deeper dive into what QE is versus what is not next week. So, as the dollar falls and the system appears to function properly (no selloffs in risk assets from a central bank perspective), the central bankers are “winning”. Narratives can be extremely powerful.

Since 2008, there have been four reflationary periods, including the one in which we currently sit. If you look (below), I have two charts, the DXY (US dollar index) alongside oil and the DXY alongside copper. I chose oil and copper because they are good gauges of global economic health and rise during periods of reflation and growth. As you can see, I have marked each reflationary period since 2008. During each reflationary period the dollar fell, while oil and copper rose. This illustrates my point that when the dollar is falling or “weak”, everything is fine, there are no cracks in the system, and global trade is expanding. During these times there is usually less or no action by the central bankers. It’s when things are not going well that there is policy action from the Fed and other central bankers around the world. Now, the Fed is still doing QE during this current reflationary period, but have scaled back its purchases considerably, as the dollar has fallen since March 2020, up until January 2021.

If you look a little closer at the above charts, you will notice that each time reflation rolled over to the downside, it was accompanied by a rising dollar. Now, is a rising dollar causing the market disruptions or is it merely a symptom of reflation failing to turn into recovery on a global scale? We could certainly speculate on that, but, more importantly, if you look at any period when there was some sort of global crisis, the dollar rose. Each time things have gotten bad, whether it’s a recession, liquidity, event, debt crisis, etc. the dollar has risen. Look at the chart below, I have a few of the crises that have occurred in the past 20 years or so, which have all lined up with a rising dollar. When the market cracks, it is accompanied by a rising dollar and monetary and sometimes fiscal policy action is needed to attempt to glue the pieces back together.

If you take a look (below), I have the S&P 500 (white) alongside of the DXY (blue). Each time there has been a correction in the stock market since 2008, it was during a period of a rising dollar. It is very clear that in a rising dollar environment, the probability of some type of negative market event taking place, significantly increases. Not only that, if you look a little closer at the chart below, you will notice that in the last few years, the corrections have become faster and sharper, and have brought along more chaos. This indicates that the system has become less stable and more vulnerable to shocks, which also increases the probability of a rising dollar.

This brings us back to the title of my article – a rising dollar either causes or accompanies destruction in the global economy, whereas a falling or “weak” dollar occurs during periods when the system is running smoothly. So, if the dollar is falling and the system is running smoothly (or at least smoother than it had been), why would the authorities try and “kill” the dollar? Why would they try to change anything in terms of the dollar’s structural role in the global monetary system? They wouldn’t. Despite the global USD system not functioning properly since the GFC, the authorities have displayed no desire to change it once conditions start to improve. They are only forced into action when something cracks in the market, which just so happens to be at the same time the dollar is rising. That is why I believe a rising dollar, NOT a falling one, will be the demise of the current global monetary system, and thus, the dollar as the Global Reserve Currency.

A rising dollar wreaks havoc on the global monetary system. In March 2020 the DXY rose just 8% in a less than two weeks and the system was under the greatest pressure it had seen since the GFC and arguably the Great Depression. What would happen if the dollar rose 20, 30, 40% in a short time frame? There would be absolute chaos. The global monetary system would collapse. As the dollar rose, investors, banks, hedge funds, etc. would sell any USD-denominated asset they could (just like March 2020 but magnified), in order to obtain dollars to service their debt and margin calls. This process would feed into itself, causing the dollar to rise higher and risk assets, gold, bitcoin, Treasuries, etc. to fall further. We would likely see another Lehman/Bear Stearns situation. Those that could not get the proper funding (dollars) from the repo market due to a lack of quality collateral (Treasuries) would go under in days. This wouldn’t just be a US phenomena, it would be a global one, with Emerging Markets likely cracking first, because they take out a lot of USD-denominated debt, but do not own a lot of USD-denominated assets that could be sold to obtain the dollars needed. So, EM’s would likely fall first, causing a domino effect throughout the entire world. If this were to happen, the authorities would be forced to step in and put an end to the dollar’s reign. They would have to artificially write down the dollar against other currencies to try and restore order. At this point, it would be clear (if not already) that the dollar system no longer works, causing the authorities to implement a new monetary system, and along with a new system would likely come a new global reserve currency.