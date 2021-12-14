Last week S&P 500 index (SPX) closed at an all-time high despite the stock market breadth continued to deteriorate, only 42% of stocks are above 200-day average, as shown in the comparison chart below.
Watch the video below for a detailed price volume analysis (the Wyckoff analysis) in S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Russell 2000 and to anticipate the next directional bias. This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 12 Dec 2021.
