Ukraine Foreign Minister says Russia is carrying out a full-scale attack from multiple directions
About 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on Ukraine, according to an advisor to the nation’s president
Putin ‘bringing war back to Europe’, EU chief says ahead of Russian sanctions
Background
We awoke to the headline that ‘Russian forces attack Ukraine cities’. Index futures open lower, the US Dollar rallies (DXY), safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss Franc (CHF) and Japanese yen (JPY) move to the upside. Commodities take a bid with US light crude currently up 8.3%, Gold up 3.1% and Silver +3.12% on the day.
So where do we go to from here? Continuation of trend of temporary reversal? Let us look at a technical picture for the DXY.
US Dollar (DXY) technical outlook
Monthly chart
The technical outlook looks positive over the medium to long-term with the next significant technical barrier being 100.02. This is the 78.6% pullback from then 102.92-88.99 decline. However, from an Elliott Wave perspective we are currently in the 4th wave consolidation and corrective cycle. A break of 97.44, the swing high from the week 24th January 2022, is essential continue this bullish momentum.
Source: TradingView
8hr chart
A look to the 8-hr chart and we have a technical upside barrier at 97.19-97.22. This forms a symmetrical pattern known as a bearish BAT formation. A break of the aforementioned 97.44 swing high invalidates this formation.
Source: TradingView
So where could the US Dollar Index go if this pattern holds?
There is a possible bearish move down to the Fibonacci confluence zone at 93.86-93.70. This in turn will form a symmetrical pattern know as a Butterfly formation, possibly highlighting the medium-term base.
Source: TradingView
