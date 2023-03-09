Share:

Asia Market Update: A quiet day for markets as they digest recent news and price adjustments and look ahead to Fri BOJ rate decision and later that night to US non-Farm Payrolls.

General trend

- Overnight the Bank of Canada left their rates unchanged, as expected, and it proved to be an apt metaphor for the Asian markets as they followed suit with little movement in any direction.

- Of note, China Feb CPI disappointed to the downside, with 1.0% being the slowest annualized pace since Feb 2022

- Japan GDP data also disappointed, with the annualized rate of growth for the quarter of just 0.1% being a lot less than the expected 0.8%.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,300.

- (AU) Australia Trade Minister: Progress being made on nearly all instances of trade blockages with China.

- (AU) Australia to end COVID testing for travelers from China - financial press.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: US trip to meet Pres Biden will come after India visit ends Mar 11.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Total Card Spending M/M: -1.7% v +3.3% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,285.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.2% at 20,082.

- (CN) CHINA FEB CPI M/M: -0.5% V 0.8% PRIOR; Y/Y: 1.0% V 1.9%E [slowest annualized pace since Feb 2022].

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B v CNY4.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY70B v drains CNY103B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9666 v 6.9525 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 29, 2022].

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 28,648.

- (JP) JAPAN Q4 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V 0.2%E; GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 0.1% V 0.8%E (significantly below expectations).

- (JP) Japan Feb Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.2% v 6.3% prior.

- (JP) Japan Feb M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.7% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.3% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan's Sojitz and JOGMEC to invest A$200M in Lynas Rare Earths in bid to wean Japan off of reliance on China for rare earth metals used in EV motors and magnets - Nikkei.

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,440.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,050.7T v 1,053.4T prior.

- (JP) Japan, South Korea leaders to resume reciprocal visits; SK Pres Yoon to visit Japan Mar 16-17 – Yomiuri.

Other Asia

- (TW) China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning: China has complained to US about plans for Taiwan Pres Tsai - US House Speaker McCarthy meeting.

- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Gov Menon: the view that tightening will end soon is 'excessively optimistic'.

- (PH) Philippines Jan Unemployment Rate: 4.8% v 4.3% prior.

North America

- (US) JAN TRADE BALANCE: -$68.3B V -$68.7BE.

- (US) Eberly said to emerge as the frontrunner to be Biden's Fed Vice Chair selection - US financial press.

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): High inflation means Fed still has work to do.

- (US) President Biden budget proposes to tax incomes >$400K at 39.6%; proposes to raise the capital gains tax for investment to 39.6% (from 20%) - US financial press.

Europe

- (EU) EURO ZONE Q4 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V 0.0%E; Y/Y: 1.8% V 1.9%E.

- (EU) Confirming US & EU to start trade negotiations on minerals - WSJ.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0555-1.0538 ; JPY 137.43-136.73 ; AUD 0.6618-0.6576 ;NZD 0.6131-0.6098.

- Gold flat at $1,819/oz; Crude Oil flat at $76.66/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.0217/lb.