Stock markets are rebounding strongly on Wednesday, with Europe posting gains of up to 5% as investors question whether the worst is already priced in.

I'm certainly not convinced that this is the case but stocks have fallen a lot in recent weeks and comments from President Zelensky around NATO membership could be viewed as a first and important step towards a compromise between Ukraine and Russia.

Perhaps what we're therefore seeing is a hopeful rally rather than one built on solid foundations but it's the first glimmer of hope we've had in weeks. I'd be surprised if it's sustained for any significant period of time unless we see actual progress towards a ceasefire and Russian exit.

It comes at an interesting time as well. Europe this week entered into bear-market territory at the same time as gold came within a few dollars of record highs. There could be a technical element at play here as well which combined with Zelensky's comments is exacerbating any move to the upside.

All of this has investors asking themselves if a lot of the escalation is now priced in and whether further downside will be much less severe than what we've seen in recent weeks. And if so, whether it's time to dip back in given how discounted the market is compared to the beginning of the year.

Obviously, that's very hard to say as we don't know what Russia's ultimate intentions are, what will bring them to the negotiating table and what, if anything, they'll accept. It's all been smoke and mirrors from Russia until now which makes anticipating this extraordinarily difficult.

Another volatile session for oil

It's been another incredibly volatile day in the oil market, with Brent crude at one point rising a few percent before reversing course to trade down more than 5% on the day. This comes as it continued to see resistance around $130 following the US and UK decisions to ban and phase out Russian oil imports.

With the EU not joining them, due to their far heavier reliance on Russian oil, and instead looking to do so over a much longer period, the price never rallied further. But with more sanctions to come and pressure increasing on Germany to intensify the pressure on Russia's economy, we could see prices rising again before too long, in the absence of a ceasefire.

Brent has slipped back towards $120 where it is now finding some support but these markets remain extremely volatile. Further selling could quickly attract interest given the recent moves we've seen and further escalation, or even Russia pouring cold water on the idea of a deal, could see it rally strongly once more.

Gold slides back below $2,000

We're seeing a big pullback in precious metals in the middle of the week, in line with the broader rebound we're seeing in the markets. Gold has slipped back below $2,000, silver is paring gains and platinum and palladium are down more than 6%. It's clear that hopes of negotiations moving forward are behind the moves, given how much they've rallied in recent weeks.

I just wonder whether it's all a bit premature. It's obviously an important first step and could be the kind of concession that gets the ball rolling but that may count for nothing if Russia isn't in the mood to compromise. We could see these moves quickly reverse at the hint of talks not moving forward.

Bitcoin riding the risk wave

Having realigned itself with risky assets, bitcoin is riding the risk wave higher and in true crypto fashion. Bitcoin is up around 10% on the day and back above $40,000. As I've stated with equities, oil, and metals, the optimism we're seeing in the markets looks fragile at best so while crypto traders may be excitedly looking at $45,500 and asking "what if", we're one headline away from these gains being quickly wiped out. As has been the case for weeks now.