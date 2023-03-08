On Wednesday, March 8, Jerome Powell will give his semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. This testimony is known as the ‘Humphrey-Hawkins’ testimony and it is a bi-annual report given to congress.
The testimony is a major focus right now as Powell will talk about the path of US interest rates. Now, since the very strong NFP report on February 3, expectations have been growing for a more hawkish Fed and STIR markets now see a peak rate of around 5.5%. So, will Powell give clues as to how high-interest rates will go? Will Powell hint at a peak over 6%?
After such hawkish expectations, the best opportunity would likely come from Powell if he talks up the latest disinflationary moves and sees greater chances of a soft landing. Any signs/hints of a Fed peak soon approaching would also lift stocks. If Powell does take a more dovish approach then that would be in keeping with the reaction in the S&P500 over the last 15 years. Over 29 testimonies, the S&P500 has tended to gain into and out of the meeting. If Powell is perceived as dovish at 15:00 UK time and 10:00 ET then watch for some S&P500 gains out of the testimony speech.
Major trade risks: The major trade risk here is if Powell is more hawkish and hints at peak rates coming in at over 6%.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 stakers have seen realized value completely taper off over the past ten weeks. ETH stakers and long-term holders remain confident of Ethereum rally despite average losses
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.