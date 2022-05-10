Key highlights
The closely watched ZEW Economic Sentiment index rose to -34.3 from -41.0 in April, due to an improvement in assessments of the outlook for the economy. Assessments of current conditions, however, continued to deteriorate: the relevant subindex fell again to -36.5, worse than forecast. Japan's household spending fell in March for the first time in three months, though the 2.3% drop was smaller than expected, as consumers remained cautious despite some easing of COVID-19 curbs.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 77.29 and traded within the range of 77.20-77.4325 levels. The pair closed the day at 77.33. The USDINR pair ended higher tracking the strong dollar index ahead of US CPI data and FPI outflows on global economic growth concerns. The dollar traded higher as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs. The dollar's relentless advance is roiling Asian currencies and pushing policymakers into action to curb losses.
Global currency updates
The pound traded sideways tracking the strong dollar index and global risk-off sentiment. BoE policymaker Michael Saunders stated yesterday that he would prefer the policy to quickly move to a neutral stance amid heightened risks of inflationary pressures turning more persistent than forecast. This further capped gains in the British pound. Also, the expectations for rapid rate hikes in the US, along with strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China have been fuelling fears about softening global growth and a possible recession is creating the safe-haven dollar demand and pressuring GBPUSD. Euro traded slightly lower against the US dollar after the release of mixed ZEW Surveys and Eurozone data. The USDJPY pair came off from its high as it saw the lows of 129.80 during the day which could be because of the profit-taking. However, it continues to trade at the psychological support of 130 levels.
Bond market
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell, but held above the 3% mark, amid lingering fears around inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.01%. The 10-year rate hit 3.20% yesterday, its highest level since November 2018. The bond market rallied today after the crude prices slipped amid the extension of lockdown in China which is expected to impact the crude demand. The fall in the US yields also supported the domestic yield today as India's 10-year benchmark closed17 bps better at 7.296%.
Equity Market Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in volatile trade today, dragged by metal, pharma, realty and IT share though gains in select financial and FMCG shares lent some support. Broader markets suffered deeper cuts, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling around 2% each. Globally, concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the prospect of falling world economic growth kept investors nervous.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the FOMC Member’s Speech."
European stocks advanced as global markets looked to rebound from a broad sell-off in recent days, prompted mainly by concerns over inflation and rising interest rates, and the potential for a global recession. U.S. equity futures moved modestly higher, potentially lifting the S&P 500 from its lowest closing level since March of last year, as investors look to tame a three-day sell-off on Wall Street that wiped away trillions in value from global stock portfolios.
