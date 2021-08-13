Markets are trading on the negative side in Asia this morning, with the partial closure of two Chinese ports fraying nerves into the weekend. The overnight session saw Wall Street edge slightly higher, with Disney earnings going from Mini to Mighty Mouse. However, currency, oil, precious metals, industrial metals, and cryptos had a sideways session, with US bond yields also almost unchanged. That has given Asia little to sink its teeth into for guidance today.

US PPI came in above expectations, a global trend, while Initial Jobless Claims for last week held steady at 375,000. The PPI data will keep feeding the inflation and Fed tapering story, more of which we should get at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The PPI data, therefore, upheld the US Dollar strength intact and supported US yields.

In Asia, concerns seem to be more focused in China after the government published a new legal five-year plan saying that it would increase supervision and regulation. The question on everyone's lips now is who's next? Or will already targeted sectors such as technology and education be in for more government oversight and intervention.

Secondly, due to virus containment measures, the partial closure of two of the busiest ports in the world in China, Shanghai, and Ningbo, is likely to be another blow to supply chain disruptions. Those ripples won't just be felt in China but also globally. The impact has been most noticeable in regional stock markets with a high beta to trade and China.

This morning, South Korean import and export prices leapt much higher than forecast, by 16.90% and 19.20%, respectively. Baseline effects flattered the YoY numbers and the rise in input costs, highlighting the persistency of pricing pressures globally. South Korean equity markets seem more focused on Covid-19 cases ahead of the long weekend and the release of the Vice-Chairman of Samsung Electronics from prison today. Samsung shares have fallen heavily as local markets deliver a none-too-subtle vote of "confidence" about the family members impending return to work.

New Zealand PPI leapt higher to 62.6 for July this morning. That will be another bullet loaded into the Reserve Bank's tightening gun. Next week's policy meeting has a 0.25% hike locked and loaded, and it is really a case of whether we get one or two more this year. The RBNZ statement will attract more attention than usual as a result.

Malaysian GDP has just been released with Growth QoQ for Q2 slumping by -2.0%, although the YoY number rose above expectations to 16.20% thanks to baseline effects. That is likely to be as good as it gets for Malaysia, which, like Indonesia, will have an inevitable slowdown in Q3 thanks to their pandemic containment measures. Like Indonesia, the vaccination programme is now moving at a very brisk pace, but it will come too late to salvage anything but a savage downgrade in growth forecasts this year. Add in Malaysia's political instability, with politicians more interested in jockeying for power than saving the country, and I expect the Malaysian Ringgit to remain unloved. Heading into Q4, though, with who is actually ruling the country hopefully resolved and the worst of the pandemic behind them, some bargains will be there for the picking in Malaysia's equity market.

The rest of the day's data calendar is thin or second-tier and almost non-existent in Asia. Hing Kong GDP used to matter, but since its assimilation into the Mainland, its status now is more that of a province and, thus, not market-moving. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations will be of passing interest, but with the heavyweight data out already this week, unlikely to shift the needle one way or the other.

We get quite a few Q2 GDP releases from around Asia next week, but in all honesty, it is now old news, with the escalation of the pandemic across the region in Q3, and its downstream effects, of far more relevance. Monday sees China releasing Fixed Asset Investment, Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Employment. That will be of far more importance with markets most likely to react to below forecast numbers, as that could be interpreted as signalling that China's recovery is slowing down.

The RBNZ is sure to provide some fireworks from its policy meeting next week. China and Indonesia also release policy decisions. Although China has recently cut the RRR for banks, I expect no change to the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates. Indonesia will also hold fast at record lows with one eye on supporting the Indonesian Rupiah, especially with persistent US Dollar strength.

The rest of the day in Asia is likely to be dominated by the small but quite widely spread virus outbreaks in Mainland China and the partial port closures and their implications for global trade. None of that is likely to be positive for regional stocks, currencies, or energy prices.

Asian equities are trading heavy

Asian equities are enduring a mostly negative day, despite a modestly positive overnight lead from Wall Street. Overnight, the rally continued Wall Street, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.29%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.35%, while the Dow Jones finished just 0.04% higher following a mixed set of earnings releases in the US, and overall volumes lower than average. US futures are unchanged in Asia as of midday.

The Nikkei 225 is just 0.06% higher, but the Kospi has fallen by 1.43%. The Kospi has been led lower by heavy selling of Samsung shares as the Vice-Chairman is released from prison today. Additionally, some nerves over the virus and China appear to be affecting sentiment, as has been government guidance asking people not to travel this long weekend to dampen Covid-19 exposure, with cases in South Korea still climbing.

Government virus containment measures across China, notably at Shanghai and Ningbo ports, and the now ever-present threat of government regulatory action, especially after this week's five-year plan release, are weighing on China equity markets today. The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 are 0.25% lower, and I suspect China's "national team" may be doing a bit of weekend "smoothing." That is because Hong Kong, home to many of China’s tech-heavyweight listings, has fallen 0.90% today, having been quite a bit lower earlier in the session.

Singapore has fallen 0.70% with its high beta to China, being led lower by the big local banks. Likewise, Taipei has also fallen by a hefty 0.85%. Kuala Lumpur is just 0.05% lower after Q2 GDP flattered to deceive, with Bangkok down 0.30% and Manila lower by 0.40%. Australian markets are bucking the trend as commodity prices remain firm and local markets continue to focus on the Wall Street rally. At the same time, ignoring the ever-expanding regional virus lockdowns, which also enveloped Canberra yesterday. The ASX 200 has risen by 0.50%, while the All Ordinaries is 0.40% higher, capping off a pretty good week for Australian equities.

European markets may have some background China nerves. Still, a quiet data calendar should see them follow Wall Street higher this afternoon, with the US and Europe assessing Asia's travails as a local problem and not a global threat at this stage.

The US Dollar rebounds on firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.

Overnight, EUR/USD edged lower to 1.1735, rising to 1.1738 this morning but remaining within its recent 1.1700 to 1.1750 trading range. However, the night's big loser was GBP/USD, which fell 0.42% to 1.3808 before settling at 1.3814 today. That fall came despite better than forecast UK GDP data overnight, with perhaps the slowing Industrial Production and Manufacturing and Construction Output to blame. That triggered some quite heavy EUR/GBP buying, by the looks of it, pushing GBP/USD lower. The technical picture has swung negative now after GBP/USD failed to recapture 1.3900 this week. GBP/USD is now in danger of breaking nearby support at 1.3800 and 1.3777, the 200-day moving average. (DMA) A weekly close below the 200-DMA would signal a deeper decline to the 1.3600 area.

The USD/CNY is holding steady once again in Asia at 6.4775, but other regional currencies, having held their own overnight, have resumed their decline today. As the Kospi falls, USD/KRW has risen by 0.70%, suggesting foreigner selling ahead of the weekend. The government's virus warnings ahead of the long weekend seem to be playing their part. USD/THB has risen 0.60% to 33.282 and given its poor run of data and virus situation, cases hitting a second consecutive daily high. Traders appear to be reducing exposure ahead of the weekend.

USD/PHP and USD/TWD are both 0.15% higher, while USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/IDR are slightly higher but steady at 1.3585, 4.2350, and 14,386.00, respectively. Investors appear to be preferring the safety of the greenback into the weekend, with China and virus nerves spurring a hunt for safer waters.

I expect US Dollar strength to persist into the end of the week and continue into next week as the Fed tapering bells continue ever louder and the world continues to price in diverging monetary policy.

Oil's momentum fades

Oil prices fell overnight as the International Energy Agency did an about-face from last month and lowered its global consumption forecasts. The main driver, of course, has been the lightning-fast spread of the delta-variant virus across the globe.

Brent crude fell by 0.60% to $71.15 a barrel, and WTI fell by 0.62% to $68.80. Asia has continued pushing oil lower, spurred by the small but persistent spread of Covid-19 cases across China, with fears of mass lockdowns. Also, the partial closure of its two busiest ports as part of virus containment measures. Brent crude has fallen 0.50% to $70.80, WTI by 0.52% to $68.55 a barrel.

With the respective relative strength indexes (RSIs) back into neutral territory from oversold, the technical picture now swings back to negative for both contracts. Notably, Brent crude and WTI have failed ahead of resistance at $72.00 and $70.00 a barrel, respectively. Brent crude is in danger of breaking nearby support at $70.70 a barrel, signalling further losses to its 100-DMA at $70.15 initially and possibly $69.00 a barrel. Similarly, WTI is in danger of giving up nearby support at $68.50 a barrel and testing its 100-DMA at $67.60, potentially extending to $66.60 a barrel.

Continued US Dollar strength won't help oil's cause either, but the sudden about-face by the IEA has shaken nerves and capped the oil rally, bringing home the reality of the impact of the delta-variant. China concerns will continue to cap oil prices until New York arrives, and if the situation there worsens over the weekend, or Monday's data is soft, oil could well be in for a torrid start next week.

Gold ranges overnight

Gold traded in a near $20 an ounce range between $1740.00 and $1760.00 an ounce overnight but ultimately settled almost unchanged for the day at $1752.50 an ounce. Some weekend risk-hedging by Asian investors has lifted gold by a modest 0.20% to $1756.00 an ounce today.

The yellow metal staved of US Dollar strength overnight to the relief of gold bugs, even if that capped its intra-day rally. Weekend risk-hedging should support the metal into the close of the week. That said, the balance between buyers and sellers looks more even today, and after Monday morning's early flash-crash, I doubt investors will have the nerve to go into the weekend heavily long.

Baring a sharp move higher by the US Dollar in New York, it should leave gold roughly contained between immediate support/resistance at $1840.00 and $1860.00 an ounce. Intermediate support lies at $1725.00 with the $1800.00 to $1805.00 region a formidable resistance zone.

Given the horror of last Monday's flash-crash and given the Fed tapering noises grow louder by the day, lifting the US Dollar, it is hard to see gold powering higher from here. More than likely, the nervous FOMO long-positions initiated on Wednesday are likely to cut and run at the first sign of trouble.