Those who have shorted equity indices over the past 3 weeks (like I have) were simply wrong. In each of the trades, I found some "interesting" technical/sector signals that seemed to have been flashing the "sell" signal. But none of those proved correct. Even as I was only expecting a 2%-3% drop--that just did not happen. So what does this chart below tell us? Is it perfect in calling SPX declines?

The mystery instrument (white) is a ratio, which acted as a flawless leading signal for declines in the SPX (SP500 or US500). Note that each time the ratio tested/crossed its 70% RSI, the SPX fell by at least 5%. More importantly, the peak and subsequent selloff in the ratio occured 4-6 trading sessions prior to the fall in the SPX. I will investigate this one closely this week, before deciding whether to pull the trigger on the SPX or other indices.