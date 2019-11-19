Those who have shorted equity indices over the past 3 weeks (like I have) were simply wrong. In each of the trades, I found some "interesting" technical/sector signals that seemed to have been flashing the "sell" signal. But none of those proved correct. Even as I was only expecting a 2%-3% drop--that just did not happen. So what does this chart below tell us? Is it perfect in calling SPX declines?
The mystery instrument (white) is a ratio, which acted as a flawless leading signal for declines in the SPX (SP500 or US500). Note that each time the ratio tested/crossed its 70% RSI, the SPX fell by at least 5%. More importantly, the peak and subsequent selloff in the ratio occured 4-6 trading sessions prior to the fall in the SPX. I will investigate this one closely this week, before deciding whether to pull the trigger on the SPX or other indices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
