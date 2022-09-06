Daily Currency Update
The Australian Dollar plunged through trade on Tuesday, giving up 0.68 US cents amid a surge in demand for the USD as the world’s base currency continues its ascent beyond 20-year highs. The AUD tracked toward intraday highs at 0.6830 leading into the RBA’s policy update before trending lower through the afternoon and unraveling under the weight of a stronger USD overnight. As anticipated the RBA lifted rates by another 50 basis points, but a shift in narrative and omission of a key phrase in the accompanying rate statement prompted investors to adjust expectations for future rate hikes. Policymakers removed the reference to “normalizing monetary conditions” a move markets took to suggest the RBA believes the underlying cash rate is approaching its natural and neutral level. Such suggestions would mean a slowdown in the pace of future hikes and we now look to Governor Lowe for clarity on the RBA’s position. With the market now only pricing a 40% chance of a 50-point hike in October the gap between RBA and Fed policy expectations is set to widen. Having slipped back below 0.68 US cents the AUD was driven toward intraday lows at 0.6730 overnight after a stronger than anticipated US ISM service Index report and a further weakening in the Chinese Yuan. Sustained strength across the US services sector fueled another sell-off in global bonds, driving treasury rates higher and further elevating expectations for aggressive Fed and FOMC policy, while outperformance in USD/CNY and another step toward the psychological 7 handle weighed on the AUD as a key CNY proxy. Our attentions turn now to domestic GDP data, a Bank of Canada policy update, and central bank commentary from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve.
Key Movers
The US dollar outperformed its counterparts through trade on Tuesday, extending recent DXY index gains to fresh 20-year highs. The upside surprise in ISM services data underpinned expectations of resilience across the US economy. The US economy remains relatively strong when compared with other major economies, particularly the UK, China, and Euro Area. US economic strength has fueled expectations the Fed will continue its pursuit of higher interest rates in a bid to control inflation, while depreciation in demand for risk amid rising fears of a deep and extended global recession has fueled further demand for the dollar as a haven bid. The USD reach a fresh 24 year high against the JPY surging through 143. The BoJ persistent yield curve control and elevated US treasury rates have fostered a collapse in the Yen as the gap in yields continues to widen. The Euro fell below 0.99, marking session lows at 0.9870 while the GBP proved resilient staving off a break below 1.15. Confirmation Liz truss will be the UK’s new prime minister and the announcement of a massive fiscal stimulus plan to protect households from rising energy costs helped afford some support to the embattled GBP.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6680 – 0.6830 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6750 – 0.6850 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.6880 – 1.7220 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.1080 – 1.1180 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8800 – 0.8950 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attacks 0.6700 on mixed Australian Q2 GDP, risk-aversion
AUD/USD is testing bids at 0.6700 on mixed Australian Q2 GDP release. The pair is rushing towards the yearly low near 0.6680, as risk-aversion joins hawkish Fed bets to propel the US dollar. Chinese trade data and Fedspeak awaited.
EUR/USD: Two-month-old support tests bears on the way to 0.9800
EUR/USD remains on the back foot as bears approach a two-month-long support line, near 0.9890 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair remains near the 19-year low marked the previous day.
Gold bears attack $1,688 support amid strong yields, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,695 while portraying the three-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies firmer US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood and higher yields.
Polkadot: Sneaky bears aim for $4
Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10.
Towards a frugal winter
Recent economic data paint a picture of increasing concerns about the economic outlook. In the US, high inflation and rising interest rates play a key role. In the euro area, the same factors play a role – although interest rates are still below those in the US.