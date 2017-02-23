A new alliance

The Day So Far

French bonds have let out a sigh of relief this morning having taken solace in the centrist alliance formed between Emmanuel Macron and François Bayrou. To me this is a strong move in pursuit of the closely contested Presidential race and gives the relatively inexperienced Macron an experienced partner who the voting electorate will be very familiar with having had Bayrou place his hat in the ring on three prior occasions in 2002, 2007 and 2012. Even from a personal background the two could not be more different with Macron the son of a neurology professor and doctor, in contrast to Bayrou being the eldest son of farmers from the South-West region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine. It is this marriage of differences coming together that I believe is the answer for those looking for a credible alternative to the rising populous movement that has swept global politics over the last 18-months. Moving forward I would continue to monitor French election polls with great interest weighted toward the size of the gap between Marcon and Le Pen for the second round of voting. Any narrowing of the current 20% gap in the latest OpinionWay poll would likely reignite the widening in French spreads and place additional weight on the EUR currency.

WTI crude has been the other stand out performer thus far underpinned by the latest API crude oil inventory report which showed the first draw down (-884k) in the last six weeks. This in combination with a sizeable draw in Cushing (-1.7mln) and the largest draw in distillates since October 2014 has seen crude move comfortably back above the $54.00 handle.

The Day Ahead

I’ve not talked about the FOMC minutes for a reason and that is because it provided very little for the market to change its assumption about a March hike, Federal Fund futures (FFR) barely moved with the probability for a hike next month now at 34% from 36% pre-minutes, with the next 25bps increase in interest rates fully priced for June. What is actually more on my radar today than the minutes and even the economic data coming out is what Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has to say on Trump’s administration tax reform. This has been a boon for financial markets with US equities particularly sensitive to discussions on this area so watch this space. In terms of the strategy for today we revert back to the regular pattern from last week looking for best point of entry to re-join the move higher in the S&P and WTI crude, which consequently leads us to look for the short in T-notes and EUR/USD.