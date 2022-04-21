US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 99.990.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 103.26.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 140.19.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 122 ticks Higher and trading at 4486.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1946.60. Gold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Mixed as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 11 AM and 1 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:40 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:40 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:40 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/20/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/20/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The indices closed Mixed as the Dow was Higher by 250 points, but the S&P and Nasdaq lost ground, so all in all it was a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we saw no evidence of market correlation. The USD was down but the bonds were Higher. Crude was Higher and the S&P was Lower by 1 tick which is not much to speak of. The markets did trade Mixed as the Dow was Higher, but the S&P and Nasdaq were both trading Lower. Today we have more in the way of economic news than we've seen all week. We have Philly Fed Manufacturing Index as well as Unemployment Claims and Fed Chair Powell will be speaking twice: once at 11 AM and another at 1 PM EST. Could this move the markets in a single solid direction? Only time will tell.