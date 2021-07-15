US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.320.

Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Down at 72.58.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 30 ticks and trading at 163.17.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Lower and trading at 4362.75.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1833.60. Gold is 86 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time..

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices m/m is out at 8;30 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 9:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets traded mixed as the Dow gained 44 points, the S&P 5 but the Nasdaq dropped 33. All in all a Mixed or Neutral day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no correlation Wednesday morning. PPI (Producer Price Index) numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST yesterday and showed an increase from 0.5% to a full 1% Higher and mind you a higher number for producer prices is NOT good as it only means those increases will be passed to the ultimate consumer. This is why we saw CPI numbers Higher on Tuesday. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic reports including Unemployment Claims, Philly, and Empire State Manufacturing Indices but the big news of the day will be at 12 noon when Fed Chair Powell will testify before a Congressional Committee and the topic of the day will be inflation and consumer prices. Everyone will want to know just long we have to put up with Higher prices before they begin to subside. My take: prices will go down when demand either levels off or goes down but the truth is no one knows how long that will be so it be interesting to hear what Chairman Powell will say...