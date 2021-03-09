US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 92.030.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 65.76.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 42 ticks and trading at 158.02.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 144 ticks Higher and trading at 3855.25.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1700.0. Gold is 220 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down.I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa.Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. All of Europe is trading to the Upside.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM. This is Major.

Lack of major economic news.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Monday morning.The markets traded Mixed with the Dow 306 points Higher but the other indices traded Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and bias is Mixed or Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Over the weekend we witnessed the Senate passage of the American Recovery Plan or stimulus if you will and whereas the markets should have reacted positively to this news, it reacted Neutral or Mixed with the Dow advancing but the other indices retreating.Now this revised bill must go back to the House of Representatives which will happen on Wednesday and the House must vote on it prior to going to President Biden for approval. No doubt President Biden will approve the bill as passage into law and even without the $15 an hour minimum wage the bill comes with a hefty price tag of 1.9 Trillion dollars.Hopefully the markets will react more positively as the week progresses.