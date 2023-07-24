USD: Sep '23 is Up at 100.780.
Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 76.53.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 126.11.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Higher and trading at 4577.50.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1965.80. Gold is 51 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial Conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major as well.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P Moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/21/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/21/23
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets did not disappoint us. The Dow traded Higher by only 3 points; the S&P was Higher by 2 but the Nasdaq traded Lower by 31 points. All in all, a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Last Friday we suggested a Neutral or Mixed Day as we didn't see any signs of market correlation. As we suggested the markets did trade Mixed with the Dow and S&P showing a slight gain and the Nasdaq was Lower by about 31 points. There was no economic news to speak of on Friday so nothing to drive the markets either Higher or Lower. Today we have Flash Manufacturing and Flash Services PMI, both of which are major. Will this be enough to drive market direction? Only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
