US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.010.
Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 77.61.
Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 125.04.
Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 136 ticks Lower and trading at 4053.50.
Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1842.10. Gold is 81 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is trading Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/17/23
S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/17/23
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning. The markets didn't disappoint and traded Mixed with the Dow closing 124 points Higher but the other indices traded Lower, hence a Mixed or Neutral market. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of Market Correlation Friday morning. The only thing that made any sense was the USD trading Higher and the S&P pointing Lower, however we didn't see any other instrument that we use for Market Correlation purposes following the same pattern. Hence the Neutral or Mixed market. Today we are light on economic news but the reports that we do have are major. Flash Services PMI and Flash Manufacturing are major as is Existing Home Sales, so hopefully this can set market direction.
