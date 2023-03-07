Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.405.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Down at 80.31.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 125.13.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 29 ticks HIgher and trading at 4059.75.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1848.60. Gold is 60 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher except the Spanish IBEX exchange which is fractionally Lower at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. Major

Final Wholesale Inventories are out at 10 AM EST. Major

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is tentative. Major

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10:45 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:50 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is still Mar' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/06/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 3/06/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of correlation hence the Mixed bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 40 points; the S&P traded Higher by 3 but the Nasdaq traded Lower by 13. All in all, a Neutral or Mixed Day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

When we arose Monday morning, we immediately noticed that the indices were all over the map and made no sense whatsoever. We didn't see any evidence of market correlation and the markets closed Mixed with the Dow and S&P Higher, but the Nasdaq faltered. Today we have the Fed Chair Powell testifying before a congressional committee and this will serve as the major news of the day as the markets will hinge on what he says relative to rate hikes. The housing market is taking a beating as the higher rates go, the more unaffordable real estate becomes. Hopefully the Fed Chair says the right things and put the markets on its proper path. but as in all things, only time will tell.