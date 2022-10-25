Outlook: Today we get August house prices and the Corelogic Case-Shiller 20-city prices, both expected lower and no surprise, so maybe little or no effect on the markets.

It may seem the flash PMI points to a Fed pivot somewhere down the road, but the Chicago Fed National Activity Index offers the opposite view. It was expected to drop to a negative, but instead held steady at +0.10 in Sept 2022, contrary to the seeming slowdown in the flash PMI. Production-related and employment-related contributed to the good result. Decliners were sales, orders, and inventories as well as consumption and housing. A reading above zero means growth a little above trend, and therefore a message to the Fed–don’t stop now.

The US economy may be okay so far, but it’s possible from left field a sea-change is in the works, maybe two or three of them. In geopolitics, Xi’s new stance in China is scary and has two obvious conclusions many are jumping to–a lasting drop in the Chinese stock markets and the invasion of Taiwan. Neither is by any means a sure thing, but the hectoring and rejection of Chinese names in the US market, part of the Trump-started anti-China move, is gathering steam and made Xi red-eyed. The chip decision adds fuel to the fire.

In August, five companies were delisted from US exchanges (from about 240 companies) for unwillingness to comply with US accounting standards, but that’s the tip of the iceberg. And China also owns in part or full another 2500 companies employing well over 150,000 Americans. A full-bore sell-off of Chinese names in the US as well as within China could be destabilizing and end up contaminating the US major indices. And that’s before considering the rare earths problem and other trade issues.

For a leader who wanted a seat at the global table and a louder voice, Xi is doing (or expected to do) the opposite of what it takes “to belong.” And we thought he was distancing himself from Russia because Russia’s actions made it a pariah. Instead of a grab for empire, Xi seems ideology-laden.

The renminbi is crashing and the dollar is the most expensive since 2008. Since the government sets the permissible range every day, this is deliberate. Opinions on what it means are varied. It could be as simple as letting the currency get cheaper to promote exports, but that might be overly naïve.

Then there is the Bank of Japan intervening, or maybe not. The market has come to buy into the story that it had to be the BoJ. Again, if so, it’s a departure from the conduct during previous incidents. And clinging to the rate cap is a little peculiar, too. The new budget from PM Kishida is expected later this week at the same times as the BoJ policy meeting and expected to be generous (the equivalent of $200 billion) in new spending, including local spending–more bridges to nowhere, maybe, the failed initiatives of decades past. Sticking to rates more suited to deflation than inflation (when CPI last week was 3%) strongly implies the government is not convinced inflation is here to stay and expects deflation to resume. Well, it’s their economy.

While today may be fairly calm, on the whole it could be a tumultuous week. We get central banks in Canada (tomorrow), the eurozone (Thursday) and Japan (Thursday-Friday). Both the BoC and ECB are expected to hike 75 bp and then it’s the Fed next week. Longer run, the dollar is likely to continue getting and holding gains, but in the meanwhile some rejiggering of attitudes and positions, and that assumes no contagion from China or something stupid from Russia.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

