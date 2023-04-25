Share:

US markets

US equities and Treasury yields are little changed Monday. Markets continue to square dance around a dozen variables, including a busy week of earnings reports, the start of the typical 'end-of-month' data mash, debt ceiling concerns, a possible BoJ market-moving event and the Fed and the ECB next week.

US recession risks have returned to the forefront of market worries since the start of the banking turmoil, while expectations for central bank tightening have turned less hawkish.

Less-restrictive monetary policy coupled with better-than-expected growth data, particularly a strong labour market and resilient US consumer, have helped anchor S&P 500.

However, I struggle with how much faith to put in "when the Fed is done" analogs, especially with inflation exceeding the Fed target.

While the history book of Fed pauses is generally favourable for stocks, there are some significant exceptions, and a credit crunch could be one of those exceptions for history books.

Political and economic analysts are busy punching tax receipt data into their spreadsheets to estimate a debt ceiling drop-dead date; no one knows when X date will happen. So with no deal in sight, traders are getting jittery that bi-partisan politics will bog the process down and policymakers won't resolve the impasse until it's too late. That's sparked fresh concern about a potential threat that could rock markets and the latest narrative that might even tilt the world's largest economy into recession.

At least for this week, inflation pressures will be front-and-centre and eclipse the market message from relatively favourable growth data with the release of the employment cost index and the personal income and spending data on Friday.

Oil

Oil prices recovered when traders received a "May Day" lifeline after Chinese media and the Associated Press reported via data from Hanglv Zongheng that domestic and outbound flight bookings for the May Day holiday had exceeded 2019 levels.

Until those headlines hit, traders were worried that Chinese fuel demand was not picking up at the anticipated pace. And while the gradual return in the Chinese economy has been strong, the areas picking up didn't necessarily underpin middle distillate demand.

May 1st holiday in Asia is the equivalent of the start of the US travel season, so a bounce in air travel is good news for oil bulls, especially if this holiday bonanza does mean the return of Chinese travellers, which would boost aviation fuel demand globally.

Still, oil traders must navigate several possible US recession crater makers, including the unlikely risk of extending the Fed tightening cycle beyond the 25 bps markets expect in May, a debt ceiling event, or even an escalation in US-China geopolitical tensions.

Asia FX

Despite a flurry of positive domestic currency news in Asia, EM Asia FX has struggled to perform versus the Dollar over the last week. Similarly, CNY failed to make significant headway on the back of the solid upside surprise in the March export data. With a relatively uncertain risk backdrop and USD choppy, USD/Asia could remain out of favour this week as traders acknowledge the risk of a Fed rate hike extension beyond May and escalation of geopolitical tensions, which tends to attract haven USD demand.

In the middle of it all, we think THB will continue to outperform as a less risky expression of the China reopening theme, with the "May Day" travel boon highlighting a services-centric recovery in China which directly supports Thailand tourism and high gold prices, which continue to favour the THB

G-10 FX

It's a data-heavy week for the EURO, and the market senses that the country-level inflation data will run hot, opening the door for the ECB to a 50 bp hike next week. With the Fed hiking at 25b bp and the ECB at 50 bp, that alone will send the EURUSD higher.

EURUSD is trading higher after the Hawks were out in full force yesterday. ECB's Schnabel: A 50bp hike next week is "not off the table" The size of the move "depends on data," & data so far shows "inflation higher than projected." Also, ECB's Wunsch in the FT: "I would not be surprised if we had to go to 4 per cent at some point," which is above "The Street's" current landing zone.

Gold

The Committee is almost sure to deliver a 25bp hike next week. Pricing for the following two meetings looks more worrisome for gold bulls, with June only pricing at 7bp of hikes and July 5bp of cuts. Given the recent run of robust US data, this is a volatile curve to remain overweight gold with inflation still far above the Fed's objective; the Committee has been unequivocally committed that it will be appropriate to hold policy at a sufficiently restrictive terminal rate for some time.

If US inflation continues to run sticky this week, extreme US banking fear continues to ebb as does the de-dollarization hype wane; gold could be vulnerable to a downside correction, although gold longs continued to creep lower from very elevated levels, so the market seems to be reducing risk hence the sell-off could be limited to $1950-25 given not so stretched positions and the prevailing gold fever hype.