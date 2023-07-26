Join Nathan Bray from ACY Securities as he provides a comprehensive analysis of key forex trading levels ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC interest rate decision. In this insightful video, Nathan explores the best looking trading opportunities as the US Federal Reserve's decision looms, while also keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank (ECB) upcoming decision.
Nathan takes a deep dive into the EURUSD, Gold XAUUSD, AUDUSD, and the cable, GBPUSD, to identify potential winning opportunities. Gain valuable insights into the possible outcomes and trading strategies in this critical period of market uncertainty.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
