Join Nathan Bray from ACY Securities as he provides a comprehensive analysis of key forex trading levels ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC interest rate decision. In this insightful video, Nathan explores the best looking trading opportunities as the US Federal Reserve's decision looms, while also keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank (ECB) upcoming decision.

Nathan takes a deep dive into the EURUSD, Gold XAUUSD, AUDUSD, and the cable, GBPUSD, to identify potential winning opportunities. Gain valuable insights into the possible outcomes and trading strategies in this critical period of market uncertainty.